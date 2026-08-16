Marvel Studios has finally confirmed that 'Obsession' breakout Inde Navarrette will join its upcoming 'X-Men' reboot as Rogue, a casting choice that has split fans after the actress had publicly set her sights on playing another iconic mutant, Mystique.

Unveiled at Disney's D23 showcase, the casting was announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who confirmed Navarrette alongside Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm and Adam Driver as Mr Sinister.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 5 May 2028. While many fans are excited to see Navarrette join the MCU's mutant universe, others have questioned whether Marvel gave the rising star the right role.

Inde Navarrette's Dream Role Was Mystique

Before her casting was announced, Navarrette had already made it clear that Mystique was a character she found particularly appealing.

Following the success of 'Obsession', the actress revealed that she had met with 'X-Men' director Jake Schreier. When asked which character she might want to play, Navarrette singled out Mystique, describing the shape-shifting mutant as 'super cool'.

That comment quickly became a source of discussion among Marvel fans, particularly because Mystique is one of the most recognisable characters in the 'X-Men' universe.

Instead, Marvel has now given Navarrette the role of Rogue, another major mutant who has a complicated history with the X-Men and whose powers allow her to absorb another person's abilities, memories and powers through physical contact.

Navarrette will become the latest actress to portray Rogue in a live-action 'X-Men' production, following Anna Paquin's portrayal in the previous film franchise. Paquin previously played the mutant in 2000's 'X-Men' and the 2003 sequel 'X2'.

Fans Split Over Rogue Versus Mystique

The reaction to the announcement has been mixed rather than universally negative. Some fans have celebrated Navarrette's casting and argued that her performance in 'Obsession' demonstrates exactly why Marvel wanted her for a major role.

Others, however, immediately returned to her earlier comments about Mystique and said they would have preferred to see her take on the shape-shifter.

'Inde Navarette would've worked better as Mystique considering how well she acted in Obsession and how she can change personalities when she shape shifts but her being casted as Rogue is a huge miscast,' one fan wrote on social media.

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Another agreed with the casting, writing, 'Honestly, I'm glad they went with Inde Navarette as Rogue instead of Mystique.

She would've ate as Mystique but it would've been a little too on the nose after Obsession. I'm happy to see her acting abilities be put into a hero.'

Fan discussions following the announcement included people saying they had specifically wanted Navarrette as Mystique, while others expressed excitement about seeing her as Rogue.

Some fans are also questioning the Rogue casting while others defended Marvel's decision and said Navarrette deserved the opportunity regardless of which mutant she plays. That makes the debate less about whether Navarrette is talented enough for the MCU and more about which character best suits her.

Why Mystique Appealed to Viewers

The Mystique theory gained traction partly because Navarrette herself had expressed enthusiasm for the character. Mystique is dramatically different from Rogue.

While Rogue is traditionally portrayed as a younger mutant struggling to control her powers and searching for belonging, Mystique is a shape-shifter whose identity, deception and complicated relationship with mutant politics have made her one of Marvel's most morally ambiguous characters.

The role also carries considerable legacy. Rebecca Romijn portrayed Mystique in the original 'X-Men' films before Jennifer Lawrence played a younger version in the prequel series.

For fans who saw Navarrette's dramatic performance in 'Obsession', the idea of her playing a more psychologically complicated character was particularly appealing.

However, the casting debate does not mean Marvel has ruled Mystique out entirely. The character was not among the principal roles revealed at D23, meaning another actress could potentially be announced later.

Rogue Role Still a Big Step Up

Despite the disappointment among some fans, Rogue is not a minor role. The character has one of the most distinctive power sets in the 'X-Men' comics and has played a major role in numerous storylines.

If Marvel gives Rogue a prominent place in its new mutant saga, Navarrette could have considerable room to establish her own interpretation.

Her casting also comes at a pivotal moment in her career. After breaking out with 'Obsession', the 25-year-old Navarrette has quickly moved into one of Hollywood's biggest franchises.

For now, fans will have to wait to see whether Marvel's decision proves to be the right one. Navarrette may have once wanted Mystique, but she is officially Rogue. And if her 'Obsession' performance is any indication, Marvel may have found a very different kind of mutant star.