Actress Inde Navarrette is enjoying a breakout moment in Hollywood, and it is not just her performance in the horror hit Obsession that has fans talking. Old gaming clips from her days as a Twitch streamer have resurfaced online, sparking a wave of nostalgia and prompting calls for the actress to return to streaming.

Inde Navarrette's Gaming Past Resurfaces Amid Rising Stardom

The viral clips emerged as Obsession continues its box office run, introducing Navarrette to a much larger audience than ever before. Many fans were surprised to discover that before becoming one of horror's fastest-rising stars, the actress spent years building a small but dedicated online following through gaming content.

According to reports, Navarrette regularly streamed popular titles including Call of Duty, The Last of Us, Outlast, and other fan-favourite games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers were drawn to her relaxed personality, humour, and genuine enthusiasm for gaming, traits that helped her cultivate a loyal community long before Hollywood came calling.

I came across Inde Navarrette playing COD 😭 pic.twitter.com/rgaro1l4Ju — Sethy (@Brizksie) May 22, 2026

As clips from those streams spread across social media, many fans expressed amazement at the contrast between the laid-back gamer and the terrifying character she portrays in Obsession. Others have launched campaigns urging her to return to Twitch, even if only occasionally, alongside her growing acting career.

'Obsession' Extends Its Global Box Office Success

The renewed attention comes at a time when Navarrette's career is reaching new heights thanks to the success of the horror thriller Obsession, directed by Curry Barker. In the film, Navarrette stars as Nikki Freeman, a young woman whose life spirals into chaos after a supernatural wish unleashes an increasingly dangerous obsession. The psychological horror movie explores themes of control, desire, and manipulation while blending supernatural elements with emotional drama.

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What began as a modest independent production has become one of the year's notable success stories. Made on a reported budget of less than USD $1 million, Obsession generated striking box office returns and became a social media talking point through strong word-of-mouth recommendations and enthusiastic audience reactions. Industry observers have described it as one of the most profitable horror releases in recent years.

Navarrette's performance has been widely credited as a major factor behind the film's success. Critics praised her ability to balance vulnerability and fear while carrying the emotional core of the story. The role has generated awards-season discussion and significantly elevated her profile within the entertainment industry.

Life Before 'Obsession': From Screen Roles To Streams

Before Obsession, Navarrette was best known for her roles in the TV series Superman & Lois and 13 Reasons Why. However, many industry insiders now view Obsession as the project that transformed her from a promising actress into one of Hollywood's most talked-about rising stars.

Whether Navarrette eventually returns to streaming remains unclear, but her resurfaced gaming clips have offered fans a glimpse into the life she led before becoming one of horror's newest breakout stars.

Obsession also stars Michael Johnston, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. The film was released on 15 May 2026 and is still screening in theatres worldwide.