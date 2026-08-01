Australian actor Samara Weaving has reportedly been cast as Emma Frost in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot, according to TheWrap, with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier attached to helm the project and a new team of writers reportedly revising the screenplay.

Marvel Studios has not publicly confirmed Weaving's casting or announced plot details for the reboot.

The project has been in development since Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox brought the X-Men film rights under Marvel Studios' control.

Michael Lesslie, who was previously reported to be writing the screenplay, has reportedly been joined by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear writer Joanna Calo, suggesting Marvel is continuing to refine the script before production begins.

Emma Frost Is One of Marvel's Most Complex Mutants

Emma Frost, created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, first appeared in The Uncanny X-Men #129 in January 1980.

Originally introduced as a villain, the telepathic mutant has evolved into one of the franchise's most prominent antiheroes and leaders, serving at various times as both an adversary and ally of the X-Men.

The character's popularity has made Emma Frost one of the most anticipated mutant roles yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Why Samara Weaving Could Be a Strong Fit

If the report proves accurate, Weaving would bring a varied filmography to the role.

The Australian actor has appeared in films including Ready or Not, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Babysitter, Scream VI and Bill & Ted Face the Music.

She has become particularly well known for performances in horror, dark comedy and thriller projects, often portraying confident, unpredictable or morally ambiguous characters.

Those qualities have prompted some fans online to suggest she could be well suited to portraying Emma Frost, although Marvel has not commented on the reported casting.

Marvel Continues Expanding the X-Men for the MCU

Marvel Studios has revealed few official details about its plans for the X-Men reboot.

When Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige discussed the project last year, he declined to reveal specific story details but said the comics had always centred on young people who feel different and excluded.

'I don't want to talk too much about 'X-Men,' because that's still a ways away,' Feige said.

He added that the comics have 'always been young, and they have been a place to tell stories about young people who feel different, and who feel other, and who feel like they don't belong.'

While Feige's comments offer some insight into Marvel's broader creative direction, the studio has not confirmed which comic storylines the reboot will adapt or what role Emma Frost may play.

New Creative Team Signals Ongoing Development

Read more 'Brand New Day' Post-Credits Scene Secretly Confirmed Highly Awaited Spider-Man Variant 'Brand New Day' Post-Credits Scene Secretly Confirmed Highly Awaited Spider-Man Variant

Schreier's reported involvement follows his work on Thunderbolts, while the addition of Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo brings together writers best known for character-driven television dramas including Beef and The Bear.*

Whether those creative influences shape the tone of Marvel's reboot remains unclear, as the studio has yet to reveal any official story details.

Marvel has also not announced a release date, additional cast members or concept art for the project.

At this stage, the reported casting of Weaving, Schreier's directing role and the revised writing team remain the clearest indications of how the reboot is progressing behind the scenes.

If confirmed, Weaving would become one of the first major new mutant characters officially introduced as part of Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men relaunch.