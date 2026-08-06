Marvel Studios may have found the actor to lead its next generation of mutants. According to a new trade report from Deadline, Heartstopper star Kit Connor is being eyed to play Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops, in the studio's long-awaited X-Men reboot, a role that could make him the face of Marvel's new mutant era.

If the casting is confirmed, the 22-year-old English actor would inherit one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most pivotal characters. As the longtime leader of the X-Men, Cyclops is expected to play a central role in launching the franchise's next chapter under director Jake Schreier.

Kit Connor Reportedly Lands Marvel's Cyclops Role

The casting news was first reported by Deadline, which said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Schreier met with a number of candidates before settling on Connor last week. Neither Marvel Studios nor Connor's representatives have publicly commented on the report.

According to Deadline, the casting process involved multiple meetings and auditions over the past couple of months. A small group of actors tested after the Fourth of July holiday, and after considerable deliberation, Marvel ultimately chose Connor to play Cyclops in the anticipated X-Men reboot, citing industry sources familiar with the matter.

Connor's reported casting follows news that Ready or Not star Samara Weaving has landed the role of Emma Frost. It had previously been reported that The Terminal List actor Drew Starkey was being eyed for Cyclops, though that casting apparently did not come to pass.

What the Cyclops Role Means for Connor's Career

Cyclops is far from a minor character in the X-Men franchise. Scott Summers, introduced by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963's The X-Men #1, has long served as the team's field leader and Professor Charles Xavier's first student.

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The character fires devastating optic blasts, kept in check only by a ruby-quartz visor, and is known in the comics for his tactical brilliance and unwavering sense of duty. His relationship with Jean Grey has also shaped decades of X-Men storylines.

Connor would become only the third actor to portray Cyclops on the big screen. James Marsden originated the role in Fox's original X-Men trilogy and is set to reprise it in Avengers: Doomsday, while Tye Sheridan played a younger Scott Summers in the franchise's prequel films.

Sadie Sink has also been reported to be joining Marvel's X-Men reboot as Jean Grey, according to the same trade report. She debuted the character as the antagonist of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Should Connor's casting be confirmed, he would join a rapidly assembling roster of young mutants expected to lead Marvel's next era.

Who Is Kit Connor?

Connor rose to prominence as Nick Nelson in Netflix's Heartstopper, a role that made him one of Britain's most recognisable young actors and earned him widespread critical acclaim. He is set to reprise the role in the upcoming continuation, Heartstopper Forever.

His other credits include the BBC's His Dark Materials, the musical biopic Rocketman, and Alex Garland's war drama Warfare. He also voiced Brightbill in DreamWorks' animated feature The Wild Robot.

Connor is next set to reunite with Warfare director Garland on the upcoming adaptation of the video game Elden Ring. He has also long been fancast by Marvel fans as Hulkling, a key member of the Young Avengers.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed the reported casting, and further announcements are expected as the studio finalises its mutant line-up ahead of D23.