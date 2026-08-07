Marvel Studios has reportedly identified Heartstopper star Kit Connor as its preferred choice to play Cyclops in the upcoming X-Men reboot, marking what could become one of the biggest casting decisions in the studio's long-awaited relaunch of the mutant franchise.

According to reports, Connor emerged as Marvel's preferred choice last week after director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reportedly met several candidates for the role of Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops. Marvel has not officially confirmed the casting.

Kit Connor Emerges as Marvel's Reported Choice

Connor reportedly became the studio's preferred candidate following a casting process involving multiple actors. The reported development follows earlier claims linking Samara Weaving to the role of Emma Frost, suggesting Marvel is continuing to assemble a new generation of X-Men characters for the reboot.

The upcoming film is being directed by Schreier, with Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear co-creator Joanna Calo attached as writers. Although Marvel has yet to announce a release date or reveal the full cast, the reported casting developments indicate the project is continuing to move forward.

Cyclops Role a Major Career Move for Kit Connor

Connor rose to international prominence through his performance as Nick Nelson in Netflix's Heartstopper, becoming one of Britain's fastest-rising young actors. He recently reprised the role in Heartstopper Forever before continuing his transition into larger film productions.

Since then, Connor has expanded his résumé with roles in Alex Garland's Warfare and the upcoming Elden Ring adaptation. The reported Cyclops casting would represent the biggest franchise opportunity of his career to date and place the Heartstopper star at the centre of Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot if confirmed.

His progression from streaming success to high-profile film projects mirrors the scale of the reported opportunity, with the X-Men reboot expected to become one of Marvel Studios' most significant productions in the coming years.

Why Cyclops Remains Central to the X-Men

Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops, first appeared in The X-Men #1 in 1963 and remains one of Marvel's most recognisable mutants. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he has traditionally served as the team's tactical leader while controlling powerful optic blasts through his signature visor.

The character was previously portrayed by James Marsden in Fox's original X-Men films and by Tye Sheridan in the later prequel series. If confirmed, Connor would become the latest actor to wear Cyclops' signature visor and take on one of Marvel's most iconic superhero roles.

Marvel's X-Men Reboot Continues To Take Shape

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Marvel Studios has gradually expanded the presence of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, but the upcoming X-Men reboot is expected to introduce an entirely new team.

While Marvel has not confirmed Connor's involvement, the reported casting offers the clearest indication yet of who could become the studio's next Cyclops. If the casting is finalised, Connor would follow James Marsden and Tye Sheridan in portraying Scott Summers, placing the British actor at the centre of Marvel Studios' long-awaited relaunch of the X-Men franchise.