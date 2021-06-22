Rumours that the sequel to "Captain Marvel," called "The Marvels," have added Park Seo Joon to the cast have excited fans of the South Korean actor. They have come up with suggestions as to which character he will likely play.

The 32-year-old actor has appeared in several TV series from his country. These include "Itaewon Class," "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," "Fight For My Way," and "Hwarang," to name a few. He also had a cameo appearance in the Academy-winning film "Parasite," in which he played the role of a rich friend of Kim Ki-Woo (Choi Woo‑Sik) who gets him a tutoring job.

Park Seo Joon is currently working on an upcoming movie, "Concrete Utopia," a disaster-thriller film from director Um Tae-hwa. He stars opposite famous names in the movie business including Park Bo Young ("Doom at Your Service") and Lee Byung Hun ("G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra," "Mr. Sunshine.").

According to a report from Soompi, the actor is expected to fly to the U.S. to work on "The Marvels" after he wraps up production on "Concrete Utopia." He is expected to begin filming for the superhero movie in the second half of this year.

Screenrant named two possible characters that Park Seo Joon could play in the "Captain Marvel" sequel. One is the genius Amadeus Cho, otherwise known as Brawn. He is a Korean-American superhero in the Marvel comics who acquired Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Hulk's powers after he helped free him from getting stuck in a new type of radiation.

Korean actor Park Seo-Joon has been cast in “The Marvels”. But as who? He’s too old to be Amadeus Cho, unless they decide to go older with him. Hmmmm… pic.twitter.com/YPtWrjruAT — TASK the Ol' Nerdy Bastard #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) June 15, 2021

He used special nanites to absorb Banner's powers into himself. With his acquired strength, he later joined forces with other superheroes. He succeeded The Hulk in the 2015 issue "The Totally Awesome Hulk #1." It was rumoured back in 2019 that Amadeus Cho will have a cameo in the Disney Plus series "She-Hulk."

Today feels like the right day to continue to campaign for Park Seo-joon to be playing Noh-Var so I can push the LGBTQ+ agenda in The Marvels pic.twitter.com/kcJqZOEHx0 — Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) June 17, 2021

Then there is the likely possibility of Park Seo Joon playing Noh-Varr a.k.a. Marvel Boy in "The Marvels." Like Carol Danvers, he was also a soldier in the Kree Empire before the villain Dr. Midas attacked his ship and sent it crashing down on Earth, killing his family and girlfriend. Coincidentally, the ship crashed in New Jersey, where filming for the "Captain Marvel" sequel is taking place.

Marvel has yet to confirm Park Seo Joon's casting. His agency, Awesome ENT, only responded "no comment" when asked to share details about his involvement in "The Marvels." If confirmed, he is the third South Korean actor to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Claudia Kim in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and Ma Dong Seok in "Eternals."