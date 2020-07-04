Mary Trump, niece of US president Donald Trump is continuing to fight for her new book "Too Much and Never Enough." Her new book published by Simon & Schuster is set to be released on Tuesday, July 28.

A judge recently lifted the temporary restraining order against, the order remains imposed on Mary. The hearing for it is scheduled on Friday, July 10.

An affidavit was submitted on Thursday night and obtained by People on Friday. Mary wrote that she "never believed" the confidentiality agreement she signed "could possibly restrict me from telling the story of my life."

"I never believed that the Settlement Agreement resolving discrete financial disputes could possibly restrict me from telling the story of my life or publishing a book discussing anything contained in the Book, including the conduct and character of my uncle, the sitting President of the United States, during his campaign for re-election. Moreover, my uncle, the President, has spoken out about our family and the will dispute on numerous occasions," she wrote.

"The New York Times's detailed analysis and investigation revealed for the first time that the valuations on which I had relied in entering into the Settlement Agreement, and which were used to determine my compensation under the Agreement, were fraudulent," Mary said in the affidavit. "I relied on the false valuations provided to me by my uncles and aunt, and would never have entered into the Agreement had I known the true value of the assets involved," she added.

The US president's younger brother Robert Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, did not respond immediately to the outlet's request for comment. Mary and her lawyers have claimed that the agreement should not hold up as it was based on fraudulent information.

Robert sued Mary and her publisher after news of her memoir was first leaked in June. He sought to block the book, citing a confidentiality agreement Mary signed in 2001 in connection with a decades-old fight over family patriarch Fred Trump Sr.'s estate. However, according to Judge Alan D. Scheinkman's ruling on Wednesday, the book's publisher was not bound to the same confidentiality agreement signed by Mary.

According to description, Mary's book is as a "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him."