Alot has changed behind the scenes at Old Trafford in light of Mason Greenwood's arrest on Sunday earlier this week. His sudden suspension from competitive action may have paved the way for Jesse Lingard to revive his Manchester United career.

Greenwood was held in police custody and questioned over allegations of rape, physical assault and threats to kill from his girlfriend, Harriet Robson. The investigation is ongoing and the Red Devils striker has been released on bail since Wednesday, but he is still suspended as the club awaits the outcome of the case.

As such, the club has had to make adjustments. They lost one of their regular starters, and now this has opened the door for Lingard to play more regularly and perhaps extend his stay with Manchester United.

Prior to Greenwood's arrest, it had been clear that Lingard was on the way to the exit door during the January transfer window. After having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, Lingard was keen on accepting a move to Newcastle United, who are in the middle of a major overhaul.

However, just two days before the transfer deadline, Greenwood was picked up for questioning by the Greater Manchester Police. Manager Ralf Rangnick admitted in a press conference that the club turned to Lingard to help fill the gap. "On Monday afternoon, the board said they wanted him to stay. We are without a player who has played regularly and also we couldn't get an agreement for any other club," he said, as quoted by Marca.

Greenwood made 24 appearances this season before his arrest, and Rangnick will need to make big changes in his absence. Lingard has jumped at the opportunity, and says that even though he had been on his way out, he is still 100% committed to giving his best now that Manchester United needs him. "The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons. But my headspace is clear and I'll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent," he said on Twitter.

If he does well for the remainder of the season, Lingard may even earn himself a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Greenwood may have been released on bail, but his troubles are not over. He has reportedly beefed up security at his mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester. At least two security guards have been spotted at the property along with a brand new security system.