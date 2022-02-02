Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is a long way from being able to clear his name from serious allegations against him. Following his arrest on Sunday for suspicion of rape and assault, he has reportedly been kept in police custody until Tuesday and possibly for even longer. He is now being questioned on further suspicion of making threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Sunday that the 20-year-old footballer was taken into custody after authorities became "aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence."

The said posts were made by Harriet Robson, who is believed to be Greenwood's girlfriend. She took to social media to share photos of injuries she allegedly received at the hands of the England international.

Greenwood will be held in custody at least until Wednesday according to a court order. No charges have formally been made until now, and depending on the results of the questioning, he may find himself either being released or facing very serious charges.

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill," Greater Manchester Police said in its latest statement.

Meanwhile, numerous Manchester United players have already distanced themselves from their teammate, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the pack of those who unfollowed Greenwood on Instagram.

The Red Devils were also quick to suspend the player as soon as the allegations came to light. Marca has shared the latest statement from the club saying, "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

For his part, Greenwood and his representatives have so far remained mum on the situation. He has been completely silent on social media, and his lawyers have not made any official statements concerning the allegations.

While the club has suspended Greenwood temporarily, they are unlikely to cut ties with him completely until he is proven guilty. The striker is under contract with the club until 2025, and they will need a valid legal reason to terminate his contract.

For now, the investigation is ongoing and he is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. However, his image may have been irreparably damaged by the allegations against him.