Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he abruptly stopped smoking weed decades ago after a particularly intense experience while listening to a Janet Jackson track in his car.

The Hollywood star told Rolling Stone that smoking particularly potent marijuana left him completely mesmerised by the 1993 hit 'That's the Way Love Goes,' prompting him to abandon the drug permanently.

The revelation came as the Texas-born actor sat down to discuss the soundtrack of his life for the publication's music feature. McConaughey was asked to select ten definitive tracks that shaped his personal journey, prompting a candid admission about his former relationship with marijuana.

How Potent New Strains Ended His Stoner Days

During the freewheeling interview, the actor let out a high-pitched laugh while remembering how the pop anthem became associated with the end of his marijuana use.

'What a cool, groovy little tune,' McConaughey reflected, before explaining how the experience contributed to his decision to quit smoking weed.

Fans of the laid-back leading man might find it surprising that a smooth R&B song played a role in ending his stoner days. However, McConaughey explained that the increasing potency of marijuana made the recreational experience far too intense and psychologically overwhelming for his liking.

He recalled an era when smoking a joint simply meant passing it around with friends, getting the munchies and possibly pursuing some romance afterward.

Everything changed as marijuana became stronger, turning what he described as a casual experience into one dominated by excessive analysis and increasingly unmanageable mental 'subplots.'

The Birthday Party Incident

The turning point arrived on the night of his own birthday celebration, when friends had arranged a party for him. Before heading inside, a close friend handed him a joint, which proved considerably stronger than he expected.

Taking a hit while sitting in his vehicle, the actor quickly realised the marijuana was entirely different from what he had previously been accustomed to smoking.

The heightened effects left him glued to his car seat, where he found himself utterly captivated by Jackson's sultry vocals playing on the stereo.

Instead of walking into his birthday celebration, McConaughey sat in the parked car and listened to 'That's the Way Love Goes' 24 times in a row, according to his latest account.

He became convinced that listening to and analysing the song was vastly more important than actually attending his own party. By the time the actor finally managed to pull himself together and step out of the vehicle, the party was over.

His friends and guests had already left, while the guest of honour had spent the occasion sitting outside listening to the same Janet Jackson song repeatedly.

A Lasting Musical Legacy

Reflecting on the surreal ordeal, McConaughey confirmed that he still loves the song, but said the experience helped convince him that marijuana had become too intense for him.

Social media users were quick to react to the revelation, with fans on Reddit sharing their amusement at the scenario. One user described quitting a longtime habit following such an intense encounter with a pop song as memorable behaviour.

Another commentator joked that marijuana often serves as a gateway drug to Jackson's extensive discography. The track itself remains one of Jackson's biggest hits, having signalled a major creative shift for the pop superstar toward a more mature, sensual R&B sound.

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The single spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It also resonated with British listeners, peaking at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart, cementing Jackson's status as a global icon.

This unusual musical anecdote adds another colourful chapter to McConaughey's famously unpredictable life story.

It also gives one of Jackson's defining hits an unexpected place in the actor's personal history. The song he still enjoys, but no longer needs to hear two dozen times while sitting high in a parked car.

Just recently, the actor admitted that casually name-dropping his former co-star Jennifer Lopez managed to save him from serious trouble with border police in Mexico.