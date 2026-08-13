Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has confirmed why he turned down the chance to play Joel Miller in HBO's 'The Last Of Us', revealing he passed on the role because he was focused on writing and reluctant to commit to a long-running television series.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast on 13 August, the actor said his shift towards 'leadership roles' off screen and a desire to avoid multi-year contracts ultimately kept him from taking the part that went to Pedro Pascal.

The survival drama went on to be a major success, with Pascal leading the cast as the Texas smuggler. The series received positive reviews and secured an Emmy nomination for Pascal, prompting questions about how different the show might have looked had early casting talks with McConaughey progressed.

Why Matthew McConaughey Passed on 'The Last of Us'

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Entertainment journalist Josh Horowitz prompted the revelation by bringing up previous claims made by showrunner Craig Mazin.

McConaughey acknowledged that the two had discussed the project early in its development.

'I think that was when I was doing more writing and looking at leadership roles,' he stated, explaining he simply was not acting much during that period of his life.

While he thought the television programme was genuinely good, signing a multi-year contract gave him pause. McConaughey admitted committing to a successful series means being tied to the exact same character for years.

He questioned, 'Do I want that to be the case?' Instead, he gravitated towards singular film projects, such as his upcoming thriller 'The Rivals of Amziah King', which marks his first live-action performance since the 2019 crime film 'The Gentlemen'.

Craig Mazin on the Alternate Joel Miller

Mazin had already shed light on these early casting conversations during a 2023 appearance on the same podcast. The producer confirmed that he floated the idea to the actor, though he stressed that the talks never reached a truly serious stage.

Mazin described the interaction as a casual conversation about a potential collaboration rather than a formal contract offer.

Reflecting on what could have been, the showrunner acknowledged McConaughey's talent while expressing satisfaction with his final casting choice. He noted that while it would have been great, it would have been entirely different, adding, 'I like the one that we made.'

Pedro Pascal Secures 'The Last of Us' Lead

The search for Joel eventually led the production team to Pascal, who was already at the top of their wishlist. Mazin recounted a call from the actor's agent indicating potential availability.

Despite Pascal being in England working on a film, the script was sent over on a Friday. By Saturday morning, Pascal had read the material and requested a digital meeting with the creative team.

This rapid casting decision established his on-screen pairing with Bella Ramsey. The HBO series has since undergone significant shifts.

While the first season garnered widespread praise, the second season faced a cooler reception from some viewers unhappy with the portrayal of Ellie compared with her video game counterpart.

Meanwhile, studio executive Neil Druckmann has stepped away from the television production to focus on a new game titled 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet'.

Fans now look towards a confirmed third season, which many anticipate will be its last, wondering how the premium network will conclude a post-apocalyptic story that came close to beginning with a very different leading man.