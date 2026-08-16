Imprisoned music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been released from solitary confinement at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey following a prison yard altercation, only to immediately launch a new counter-lawsuit against his former videographer. Court records confirm that the disgraced hip-hop titan is taking direct legal aim at Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, accusing his former employee of stealing private hard drives containing confidential personal video footage.

In case you missed it, the former rap star was placed into isolated lockdown weeks ago after getting into a wild scrap with a fellow inmate who allegedly insulted him in the recreation yard. According to reports from law enforcement sources, Combs managed to defend himself and landed several punches before prison guards intervened, though it remains unclear whether he will face further internal disciplinary action over the physical fight.

Legal Battles Resume Outside Prison Walls

Now that the music executive has rejoined the general inmate population at the New Jersey federal facility, his legal team has swiftly shifted their attention back to settling old financial and personal scores in court. The detailed legal counter-filing alleges that Jones unlawfully stole confidential media files while working as a producer and videographer during the recording sessions for The Love Album.

Combs claims that Jones deliberately took advantage of his professional position and close proximity to the artist's family during a working trip to St. Barts in December 2022. The lawsuit specifically asserts that Jones accessed another crew member's computer workspace without authorisation in order to secretly copy the confidential media files for his own use.

According to the court filing, those stolen video archives were originally filmed with the explicit intention of creating an official documentary capturing the musician's personal life and creative process. Combs alleges that Jones then took these copied materials and illegally sold them to streaming giant Netflix for substantial commercial gain.

The disputed video footage ultimately featured prominently in the highly publicised documentary series Sean Combs The Reckoning, a project executive produced by long-time rival 50 Cent. This new legal manoeuvre represents a massive escalation in what has already become an exceptionally bitter feud between the former business associates.

Financial Disputes and Sexual Assault Allegations

For context, this latest filing comes as a direct response to the explosive civil lawsuit Jones launched against the music mogul back in 2024. In that initial suit, the videographer accused Combs of subjecting him to sexual assault, grooming, and forcing him to solicit sex workers over the course of more than a year of working together.

Combs now counters that those damning accusations were fabricated purely as a leverage tactic to squeeze additional money out of him for producer services that had already been fully paid.

The counter-lawsuit further claims that Jones defamed Combs by repeating these unsubstantiated allegations throughout his appearances in the controversial Netflix docuseries. Combs maintains that his former employee breached his trust to exploit intimate family moments for personal profit and public notoriety while working alongside him.

Rodney Jones has not yet issued an official response or filed court documents regarding these new theft and defamation claims. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly until further court filings or official statements are made available.

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The ongoing court battle demonstrates that despite his current incarceration, the hip-hop figure has no intention of backing down from an aggressive litigation strategy. It remains entirely unclear how the presiding judge will navigate these conflicting allegations as both sides prepare for further legal appearances.

With both sides refusing to concede any ground, the fallout from these alleged stolen hard drives is bound to get even messier as more details emerge in court. Combs appears fully committed to clearing his name from his prison cell, regardless of how much ugly stuff gets aired in public.