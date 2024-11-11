Mauritians are set to find out Monday who will govern their Indian Ocean island nation for the next five years after a hotly disputed election race.

Both the incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and his main rival Navin Ramgoolam claimed their political blocs had triumphed in Sunday's legislative poll.

Voters had voiced concern about the continued political and economic durability of one of the richest and most stable democracies in Africa, with the election overshadowed by an explosive phone-tapping scandal.

The poll came on the heels of an historic agreement last month that saw Britain cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius following a long-running dispute.

But Jugnauth's hopes he would handily win a new term on the back of the deal were dented when secretly recorded phone calls of politicians, diplomats and journalists began to be leaked online last month.

Seeking to keep a lid on the scandal, the authorities announced a social media ban until after the election, before making an embarrassing climbdown in the face of opposition and media outrage.

The move added to concerns that Mauritius's much-vaunted democracy and civil liberties were being gradually eroded.

Jugnauth's Militant Socialist Movement and its allies are seeking to hold on to their 42-seat majority in the 70-member National Assembly but face a stiff challenge from former prime minister Ramgoolam's Alliance of Change.

During a lively and sometimes heated campaign, both camps promised voters they would take measures to improve the lot of ordinary Mauritians who face cost of living difficulties despite strong economic growth.

"We are confident of winning because the people appreciate our record," 62-year-old Jugnauth said after polls closed, accusing the opposition of trying to hinder the smooth running of the vote.

Ramgoolam, 77, issued a similar declaration.

"We are heading towards a big victory tomorrow. The people are waiting for this liberation," he told reporters.

Both men are members of the dynasties that have dominated politics in Mauritius since it became independent from Britain in 1968.

A new bloc, the Linion Reform alliance, campaigned against the establishment politicians with the slogan "Neither Navin, Nor Pravind", and criticised corruption and nepotism.

Police had been stationed in polling stations across the country to ensure the security of the vote, while a number of international observers monitored the process.

Ramgoolam had warned early on polling day about the risk of fraud, while later saying that voting went off largely without incident.

Ballot counting begins on Monday morning with results expected later in the day.

Turnout among the one million registered voters was expected to be around 80 percent, media commentators said, based on figures from a number of polling stations.

Sixty-two seats were up for grabs under a first-past-the-post system, with the remaining eight allocated under what is dubbed the "best loser" system.

The majority-Hindu nation has seen remarkable stability and growth since independence, building an economy based on tourism as well as financial services and textile manufacturing.

GDP growth was seven percent in 2023, but analysts say Mauritius needs to diversify its economy, and concerns about governance and corruption are growing.

The island is renowned for its spectacular palm-fringed white beaches and turquoise waters, attracting 1.3 million visitors last year.

The Chagos deal was a major success for the government, though Britain will retain a lease for a joint US military base on the island of Diego Garcia for an "initial" 99 years.

Jugnauth hailed it as the completion of the nation's "decolonisation".

But some have voiced concerns that president-elect Donald Trump's approach to the US military presence in the Indian Ocean might have repercussions for the agreement.