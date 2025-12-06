The White House has dropped a foreign policy bombshell.

Late Thursday, the Trump administration released a 33-page National Security Strategy that tears into European allies whilst offering Moscow an olive branch. It's a dramatic reversal of decades of American foreign policy, and the implications are staggering. The document warns that demographic shifts and political changes could fundamentally reshape Europe, citing migration patterns, falling birth rates, and restrictions on free speech.

CNN's foreign affairs team called it a deeply unserious document at a profoundly serious moment, noting it abandons commitments to European democracies that have defined US policy since World War II.

Europe Could Become 'Unrecognisable' Within 20 Years

Here's where things get controversial.

The strategy suggests that within two decades, Europe might change so drastically that current NATO members won't be reliable partners anymore. It uses language echoing far-right demographic theories, the kind typically associated with fringe movements rather than official White House documents. Some alliance members could shift towards non-European majorities, the document claims, raising questions about whether they'll remain dependable allies.

The Washington Post highlighted how the strategy accuses European governments of ignoring public sentiment on Ukraine support.

Moscow Gets Warmer Treatment Than Brussels

The contrast is striking. Harsh words for Brussels, warm overtures to the Kremlin.

Whilst lambasting European capitals, the document takes a gentler approach with Russia. The strategy calls for enhanced cooperation with Moscow and positions Washington as a mediator between Europe and Russia, not as Europe's ally against Russian aggression. Rather than framing America as a NATO defender against Russian expansion, the blueprint recasts Washington as an intermediary between competing interests.

Ending the Ukraine war tops American priorities. The administration argues this would restore equilibrium with Moscow, though critics question if that's compatible with preserving Ukrainian sovereignty.

Washington Plans to Meddle in European Politics

NPR reported the document openly calls for cultivating resistance movements against current European policies, representing an admission that Washington plans to interfere in allied nations' domestic affairs. This echoes Vice President JD Vance's Munich speech, where he told European officials their biggest threat was internal.

America Pivots to the Western Hemisphere

The blueprint announces major redeployment of US forces towards the Western Hemisphere, invoking a 'Trump Corollary' to the Monroe Doctrine. Operations will focus on border security and dismantling cartels, with explicit authorisation for lethal force against trafficking networks. Al Jazeera noted that, unlike previous strategies prioritising China competition, this stresses reducing overseas commitments.

Congressional Backlash Mounts

Democratic Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado called the strategy catastrophic, warning it abandons crucial partnerships that underpin international security. The Colorado representative predicted increased global instability and diminished safety for American citizens should these policies advance.

Foreign Policy questioned whether Europe finally understands it's alone, noting Putin keeps resisting Trump's Ukraine proposals.

This marks Trump's first formal foreign policy blueprint since returning to office in January 2025. The framework dramatically diverges from President Biden's approach, which prioritised alliance strengthening and countering Russian territorial expansion.

European governments now face an uncomfortable balancing act. They're being told to ramp up defence spending to five percent of GDP by 2035, a massive increase, whilst simultaneously preparing for the possibility that America might not have their backs anymore. It's a precarious position for a continent already grappling with economic challenges, political upheaval, and an aggressive Russia on its doorstep.