Max Verstappen has revealed that he could walk away from Formula 1 when his current contract with Red Bull Racing expires. The Dutchman's deal with the Austrian team runs until the end of the 2028 season, when he will be just 31 years old.

The 25-year-old claimed his second consecutive Drivers' World Championship title in 2022. He did so in dominant fashion, winning 15 out of the 22 races. Red Bull is looking to be well ahead of the competition going into the 2023 season, and many more records could be well within reach of the Dutch racer.

There's no doubt Verstappen wants to win more titles, and add to his tally of race wins and pole positions. However, he is unsure if he will race beyond his current contract, especially if Red Bull is not challenging for titles in 2028.

"I don't know after that," Verstappen told Sky Sports' David Croft. "But it also probably depends how competitive we are in '28. I've still got time. I don't want to make drastic decisions now."

Verstappen will be in his early thirties when his current contract ends, and is unsure if his priorities will be different at that time. The two-time champ feels the rigours of F1 could see him explore other interests outside of the sport.

"I want to do other stuff," he added. "F1 is amazing and I've achieved a lot, and I'm very happy and proud about it... but it's a lot of travelling and it's a lot of races [F1 is set for a 24-race season in 2023]."

"And at one point, what is more important? Is family more important, or is F1 more important? That's when you need to make your mind up."

If Verstappen retires at 31, he will be bucking the trend of former champions like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher. Hamilton is 37, and recently admitted that he wants to sign a long-term deal with Mercedes to remain in the sport beyond 2023.

Alonso, at 41, is about to embark on a multi-year deal with Aston Martin from 2023. Raikkonen, meanwhile, retired from the sport at the end of last season following his 42nd birthday. Seven-time world champion Schumacher returned to F1 in his 40's four years after his initial retirement.