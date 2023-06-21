Presented by Nick Kasmik

The future of online selling will undergo a groundbreaking transformation as the highly anticipated Crosslisting app prepares for its long-awaited launch in the UK market. After its outstanding success across the US reselling sector platforms such as Poshmark and Etsy, this innovative application promises to empower sellers with an unparalleled solution for expanding their reach across multiple marketplaces, unlocking new sales opportunities, and streamlining their operations.

Developed by self-made entrepreneur Michael Chierchio, who achieved great success in eCommerce, his wife Erica, and Paul Keenan, a visionary tech entrepreneur with a diverse background in technology, photography, and marketing, the Crosslisting app will equip UK sellers with a game-changing tool that revolutionizes their online selling strategy.

The app offers a seamless cross-posting solution, allowing users to effortlessly load their inventory, including high-quality pictures, captivating titles, highly detailed descriptions, and other essential item details.

"There is no other app like this in the UK. Our research has shown that there is a gap in the market for a comprehensive processing tool accessible on both web browsers and mobile phones," Keenan reveals.

One key feature defining Crosslisting is its ability to link marketplace accounts. Sellers can easily integrate their accounts from leading platforms such as Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, and eBay, with more platforms set to be added shortly. Users can import single or multiple listings directly from their existing platforms into the Crosslisting app's overarching inventory management system by linking their accounts.

"Resellers can load their entire inventory into our database, including pictures, titles, descriptions, and other details, and then cross-post them onto other selling platforms to maximize their sales," Keenan explains.

Creating new listings within the Crosslisting app is a breeze, thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly interface. Sellers can effortlessly add their items to the app's inventory and take advantage of auto-solving fields that simplify the cross-listing process across multiple platforms. With a few taps, sellers can reach a broader customer base without the burden of duplicating efforts or managing multiple listings manually.

Crosslisting also offers an automatic de-listing functionality. This ensures accurate inventory management and prevents the risk of selling unavailable items. "Whenever an item is sold on any connected marketplace, the app removes the listing from all platforms, saving sellers valuable time and effort," says Keenan.

As the Crosslisting app makes its highly anticipated entry into the UK market, it aims to transform how sellers manage their online inventory. With compatibility across iOS devices and Mac platforms, sellers can integrate the app into their existing workflows, enabling them to focus on expanding their business.

The Crosslisting app is already available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store, though it's still in beta. Aiming to cater to the diverse needs of UK users, the developer team is looking to integrate features that will better adapt to the preferences of the UK market, including some linguistic adjustments.

The Crosslisting team also plans to expand into Canada as well, though the plans are on hold. "It's not that we can't expand further. We prefer to focus on the UK market for now and maximize our service there at first. This will also be a great testing period as well, as we will monitor our users' feedback and reviews and see how we can improve the app even more."

As the app constantly evolves to enhance the selling experience, some additional updates have been made to improve the user experience. The Crosslisting 2.4 version, which is available as of April 2023, includes a rating feature, increasing the image limit for Depop to 8.

On top of that, they have fixed a bug related to importing tags from Poshmark and the scrolling issues on the upload photos page. The app now has an adding and removing photos feature when cross-listing, and it sends a push notification if the delisting of a sold item from a marketplace fails.

Regarding privacy, the application does not collect any data from the users. It is compatible with iOS 11.0 or later, an iPod touch, a Mac with macOS 11.0 or later, and a Mac with an Apple M1 chip or later. The app also offers several in-app purchases, including daily relisting and monthly cross-listings at varying prices.

The arrival of the Crosslisting app in the UK market is poised to redefine the e-commerce landscape, empowering sellers with an unprecedented solution for expanding their business.

Yet, the Crosslisting team, who is also behind the Magiscriptor application, has many more ideas and plans for the future. Grateful for their success so far, they are set on expanding their reach to even wider audiences.

"We have a lot more in store, but we are going to take it one step at a time," says Keenan. "There's no need to rush because our main goal is to help our users in whatever ways we can. If we can find a solution to simplify the reselling business further, then we will do whatever it takes."