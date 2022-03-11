Paris Saint-German forward Kylian Mbappe is understandably extremely disappointed after the French giants were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. He took to social media to share his thoughts about the club's "failure" to achieve their ultimate goal.

PSG were ultimately defeated by 13-time European Champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday evening with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline. The Parisians travelled to the Spanish capital carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, thanks to Mbappe's stoppage time winner.

Then, PSG looked to be under complete control of the tie as Mbappe scored again in the first half of the second leg to put them 2-0 up. However, the two-goal lead was blown out of the water by Karim Benzema's second half hat-trick for Los Blancos. Incidentally, Mbappe also had two more goals which were disallowed for offside.

Needless to say, Mbappe was massively impressive across the two legs, but it was not enough to take PSG through to the quarter-finals. In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of himself taken after scoring one of his goals. In the caption, he said, "Difficult moment. The Champions League was a big objective for us, but we failed."

It is a well-known fact that the French giants have been obsessed with their pursuit of their first UEFA Champions League trophy. However, the "Kings of Europe" prevailed once more and PSG will have to relaunch their European campaign again next season. Nevertheless, they are still looking set to claim another Ligue 1 trophy this season.

"The season isn't over and whatever happens to us we will remain united & determined until the last game of the season," he added. "Thanks to the fans who supported us and made the trip. ICI C'EST PARIS."

PSG are currently sitting on a comfortable lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but Mbappe may never be able to win a Champions League trophy with the French giants if he makes a move this summer. His current contract is set to expire in a few months, and he has rejected all offers of an extension thus far. PSG have made it clear that they will do anything to convince him to stay, and it remains to be seen what will transpire in the coming weeks.

Mbappe is being linked to a move to join Real Madrid, which has been his childhood dream. His performance at the Bernabeu on Wednesday was met with a lot of appreciation from the Real Madrid faithful, and it is quite clear that he will be welcome there if the move finally comes to fruition.