The frustration coming from everyone at Paris Saint-Germain is understandable after they lost 3-2 on aggregate against Real Madrid in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was reportedly so angered that he decided to storm down from his box at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to seek out the match officials' dressing room after the final whistle.

PSG arrived in Spain carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, and quickly doubled their lead in the first half thanks to another brilliant strike from Kylian Mbappe. It looked like the French giants had the quarter-finals in their sights until Los Blancos mounted a sensational comeback in the second-half fuelled by a hat-trick by Karim Benzema.

It was a characteristic late comeback from the hosts, and Al-Khelaifi was fuming after blowing a 2-0 advantage. With PSG having been eliminated from the Champions League, Marca reports that he stormed down to seek out the match officials after the conclusion of the match.

Speculations point to Benzema's challenge on PSG keeper Gianluigi Dinnarumma, which led to Real Madrid's first goal. Apparently, the PSG president feels it was a foul and should have resulted in a free-kick. However, instead of finding the referees, Al-Khelaifi reportedly ended up barging into the room of Real Madrid delegate Mejia Davila, and he had to be "removed" from the scene with difficulty.

Al-Khelaifi and PSG have not confirmed the incident, and it remains to be seen if there is any truth to the reports and if any disciplinary action will be deemed necessary by UEFA.