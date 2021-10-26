The days are passing by very quickly and the winter is about to roll in. Real Madrid fans are collectively holding their breath for the arrival of the January transfer window, when the club can officially lock down longtime target Kylian Mbappe on a pre-contract agreement.

However, things have been shaky in the past few months since the season started. There has been a lot of animosity mostly coming from the PSG camp aimed at the Spanish capital, with sporting director Leonardo calling Real Madrid "disrespectful."

The Ligue 1 giants turned down Real Madrid's offers over the summer, even after the player made it clear that he fully intended to leave. PSG are determined to make him an offer he can't refuse, and they now only have about two months to secure his signature.

To be fair, the France international appears to have warmed up to the idea, with his own mother saying that her son is happy where he is and she would prefer for him to stay in Paris until 2024.

Despite all this, fresh reports are coming out which are indicating for the first time that PSG could be planning for a future without Mbappe. Football España reports that the Paris based club is currently eyeing Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old Germany international has had a notable season so far, scoring 14 goals in 18 games. That's even better than Mbappe's own record of of six goals in 14 matches.

Real Madrid fans will be happy to hear the news, but for now there is no telling if the report holds water. Nothing can be confirmed until January, and it remains to be seen how the saga plays out in the coming months. For now, Real Madrid seem to be doing well on the attack with Vinicius Junior finally coming of age and with Karim Benzema at the peak of his career. If PSG resist even more, Real Madrid may still opt out of the deal.