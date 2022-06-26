Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has boldly confirmed that the club's main objective is to finally win its first UEFA Champions League trophy. While every club dreams to lift the coveted European Cup, it appears as though the French giants are bordering on obsession.

This explains why they appear to be sacking manager Mauricio Pochettino despite the fact that they lifted the Ligue 1 trophy last season. Winning the domestic league is hardly enough, and at this point anything other than the Champions League seems to be seen as a failure.

PSG came close in 2020, when they made it to the final against Bayern Munich. However, they lost out against the Bavarians 0-1 in Lisbon. This season, they lost in heartbreaking fashion against eventual champions Real Madrid in the last 16.

"[Winning the Champions League is PSG's] clear and defined objective," Mbappe said, in an interview with BFMTV, as quoted by MARCA. Mbappe scored the winning goal in the first leg, and put PSG up 2-0 on aggregate in the second leg before Karim Benzema demolished the tie with a hat-trick in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After that, PSG had to watch Los Blancos battle through the rest of the competition before lifting their record-extending 14th Champions League trophy. Needless to say, they are foaming at the mouth while planning their charge for the next campaign.

Mbappe decided to stay with PSG instead of making the move to Real Madrid, and now he has a personal mission of becoming the club's all-time top scorer. Last season, after scoring 170 goals since joining the club, he passed Swedish ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) for second place, and is now in a good position to catch current leader Edinson Cavani (200).

"If I continue like this, there's no reason why I can't do it. It would be incredible, if I could do it," Mbappe said. If he stays healthy, there should be no reason why this goal won't be attainable for the remainder of his stay with PSG, which is currently until 2025.

As for the Champions League mission, it is easier said than done, and it remains to be seen if they can find a way to make it happen in the near future.