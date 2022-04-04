Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has once again refuted claims that he has already signed a contract to join Real Madrid this summer. It is now being reported that the French giants are considering offering him the captain's armband in yet another bold attempt to convince him to renew his contract.

Mbappe has once again assured the public that he has not made up his mind about his future despite numerous reports claiming that he has come to an agreement with Los Blancos. It is a well-known fact that he dreams of wearing the famous white jersey, and the Spanish giants are keen on signing him as well. However, the player is keeping the football world in suspense.

According to Marca, PSG believe that a deal has not been signed between the player and their Spanish rivals. After PSG's offer of a blank cheque salary was rejected earlier this year, they are now thinking of other ways to convince Mbappe to stay and they think the captaincy might do the trick. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has long since declared that PSG will pull out all the stops to keep the player at the Parc des Princes. The situation has since caused friction between the Parisians and the Spanish giants.

Becoming PSG captain would be a huge honour for Mbappe, considering the fact that the squad contains superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. among others. Of course, PSG will need to have a talk with current captain Marquinhos in order to avoid rocking the boat too much. However, the Brazilian has been largely overshadowed by the Frenchman all season, making this a plausible move.

Mbappe refuses to speak openly about his decision, claiming that there are a lot of factors he has yet to consider. He also emphasised that his family will play a major role in helping him make a decision on his future.