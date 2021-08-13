From the outside looking in, the Paris Saint-Germain attack looks like a formidable trident of some of the best players in the world. Lionel Messi has joined Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, and for all intents and purposes, the rest of the football world should be shaking. However, Mbappe is believed to be more concerned about his future with the club than ever before.

Messi and Neymar are a tried and tested duo, having had much success playing for FC Barcelona. they have long been vocal about wanting to reunite, and now they will have their chance. Back then, they won numerous trophies with Luis Suarez as the third piece of the puzzle.

This time, Mbappe has been given that responsibility, but it is uncertain if he is going to be happy playing third wheel to Messi and Neymar. The former Barcelona captain just signed a new two-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit, with Neymar having just renewed his own deal.

Mbappe is under contract until the end of the current season, but he has not agreed to an extension. With only a few weeks remaining in the current transfer window, he needs to decide if he will give this season a go with PSG, or if he will force an exit.

According to Italian publication Gazzeta Dello Sport, Mbappe has been "bothered" by the arrival of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Even though club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that he is not for sale, Mbappe has yet to reveal his own plans. It is believed that the French forward will publicly speak about his future by Monday next week.

PSG have a dream roster up front, but Mbappe is in danger of being overshadowed by the much more accomplished former Barcelona pair. This may push him over the edge, and he may ask the club for a way out this summer.

Meanwhile, Al-Khelaifi remains confident that Mbappe could not be happier anywhere else. When asked about the French forward's future, he said: "Today, PSG is one of the best clubs in the world and I believe we have everything he could want, to stay here. Nobody would understand if he left."