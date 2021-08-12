Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear that the exit door has been firmly shut for Kylian Mbappe, and the lock has been thrown out. Despite the player's reluctance to sign a contract extension with the club, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is not open to selling him to Real Madrid or any other club this summer.

The arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes has led to numerous speculations that Florentino Perez will soon be receiving a phone call from Paris. However, Al-Khelaifi took the opportunity to speak during Messi's presentation on Tuesday, and confirmed once again that his stance has not changed.

"Mbappe is a PSG player. He has said publicly that he does not want to leave the club, we know his future", Al-Khelaifi said, as quoted by Marca. "He has already said that he doesn't want to leave, and so he will stay."

Real Madrid fans had been hoping that the French giants will change their stance, now that they have been able to get their hands on the former FC Barcelona captain. However, even Messi's presentation was used as a way to show that Mbappe still has a confirmed spot with the club.

Before Messi was officially unveiled as their latest signing, the club released a video showing the flag of Argentina hanging in their locker room flanked by the number 10 shirt of Neymar Jr. and Mbappe's no. 7.

PSG want Mbappe to be part of their attacking trident this season, and they will keep him until his contract runs out in the summer of 2022. They are hoping that the next few months playing with Messi and other notable additions like Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum will convince him to extend.

Either way, PSG are not interested in handing one of their star players to a major rival. Hence, they would rather risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Real Madrid and Mbappe may be left with no choice but to wait and see how things play out in the coming months.

For now, Mauricio Pochettino wants Mbappe in his lineup, and the club will do what they can to keep him there.