There might be some trouble brewing in paradise after Kylian Mbappe was seen bashing teammate Neymar Jr. from the stands during Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 victory over Montpelier on Saturday.

The French forward extended his goalless streak on Saturday, after he failed to score for a fourth straight game for the club. Mbappe was clearly unhappy when he was substituted in the 88th minute of the match, and became even more agitated when Julian Draxler scored PSG's second goal of the evening just a minute after coming on.

Neymar Jr. provided the assist, causing Mbappe to complain to Idrissa Gueye that the Brazilian was not providing him with the same. According to Marca, Mbappe was caught on camera while on the bench saying: "That tramp doesn't pass to me."

Nevertheless, Mbappe did have his fair share of chances, missing three opportunities to score before being subbed out. The Frenchman is feeling the pressure, as he has now failed to score from a streak of 13 attempts.

Meanwhle, PSG's attacking trident is not proving to be the intimidating force it was expected to be at the start of the campaign. Lionel Messi was not able to join Neymar and Mbappe on Saturday, after suffering a knee injury earlier in the week.

Nevertheless, PSG still managed to pull off a 2-0 win thanks to Draxler's goal and an earlier one from Idrissa Gueye in the 14th minute.

It was Ander Herrera who hit the crossbar for PSG late in the first half, proving to Mauricio Pochettino that many other players on his roster can contribute significantly to the attack.

Montpellier were clearly the inferior side on the evening, allowing PSG to keep their lead in the Ligue 1 table fairly easily. The Parisians remain undefeated, and are now sitting on a 10-point lead so early in the campaign.

Messi has not made much of an impression yet, and fellow summer signing Sergio Ramos has not even made his debut yet after also suffering an injury setback before the start of the campaign.