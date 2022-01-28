It seems like just about everyone has an opinion on the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is believed to be on his way to join Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer and former Los Blancos star Fernando Morientes believes that the move will materialise this year despite talks of a short-term extension.

Morientes spoke to Spanish media and boldly declared "Kylian [Mbappe] will join Madrid this year." The former Galactico knows what it's like to be part of the Florentino Perez project, and he says that Mbappe is a good fit for the high profile club. "I have listened to the club and to Florentino [Perez] a lot. The president rates him highly because he is unique. He could play at Real Madrid for many years."

The Spaniard maintains a close relationship with the club after enjoying a successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu between 1997-2005. During his spell with Los Blancos, he played alongside the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Figo and David Beckham, winning three Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies.

Morientes believes that Mbappe can finally kick off the new Galacticos era, which Eden Hazard failed to do. Many expected Mbappe to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid this January, but the player decided against it after PSG was drawn against Los Blancos in the last-16 of the Champions League. Real Madrid did not push the issue either, in order to avoid animosity and complications when Mbappe visits the Bernabeu on March 9 in the second leg of the clash.

Meanwhile, PSG are still hoping that a successful season will convince the Frenchman to star in Paris and sign an extension.