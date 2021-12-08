It appears as though the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi extends even in Kylian Mbappe's heart. While the Paris Saint-Germain forward has long been known to be an admirer of the Portuguese star, his recent comments about his new teammate have raised eyebrows. Many are wondering if Mbappe has now had a change of heart in favour of the Argentine.

Everyone in the football world has seen that viral photo of Mbappe posing from inside his childhood bedroom surrounded by photos and merchandise connected to the Manchester United star. It is also believed that Mbappe's desire to join Real Madrid is partly influenced by Ronaldo's successful spell with the club.

However, he found himself unexpectedly becoming teammates with Ronaldo's biggest rival, Lionel Messi. The Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer after FC Barcelona failed to find a way to extend his contract owing to their precarious financial situation.

Messi made the move to the Parc des Princes, and Mbappe found himself sharing a dressing room with his idol's nemesis. Fast forward to December, and Mbappe appears to have warmed up to the Argentine.

The pair have now been playing side-by-side for a few months, and following PSG's 4-1 victory over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Mbappe said, "It's easy to play with Lionel Messi. He's the best player in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or a few days ago. He scored two goals today, he is happy, and I hope he will help us in the future."

Mbappe called Messi the best, which is the main argument between the former Barcelona captain and Ronaldo. Not only that, his statement also mentioned Messi's role in helping PSG in the future. This raised questions about Mbappe's plan to join Real Madrid. PSG are hoping that playing alongside Messi will convince him to stay, and his statement may be an indication that the strategy is working.

Messi and Mbappe scored two goals each last night, helping PSG into the knockout stage of the Champions League. The goal is clear for everyone at the Parc des Princes, and they appear to have a strong chance of fighting for the trophy. It remains to be seen if Mbappe will make a decision about his future in January, or if he will wait and see what will happen for the rest of the season.