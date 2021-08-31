Monday has come and gone and news of an ultimatum from Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain about the offer made for Kylian Mbappe did not bear any fruit. Weeks of tension has whittled down to the final hours of the summer transfer window, and it appears as though the Frenchman will not be making the move to Spain after all.

The window officially closes by midnight on August 31, and while there is still a slim chance that PSG could make a sudden U-turn, Real Madrid fans are already resigned to the idea that Mbappe will not arrive. The club itself has been focusing elsewhere, confirming the signing of Eduardo Camavinga while waiting for PSG to respond.

Hopes were high that Mbappe could finally sign for Real Madrid after he flat out declined to agree to any contract extension offers from PSG. The arrival of Lionel Messi also made fans believe that the Ligue 1 side could soften their stance about letting the World Cup winner leave.

This summer's transfer window will close at midnight on Tuesday, and the world will be watching intently to see what transpires in the coming hours.

However, PSG rejected Real Madrid's initial offer, and according to Marca, a meeting on Monday about Real Madrid's improved offer of 170 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons was still insufficient to satisfy the French club.

As such, Perez has withdrawn the offer, and is now happy to wait until January when Mbappe could be signed for free. That means the Frenchman will arrive in the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, despite stating that he does not want to renew, Mbappe seemed happy enough to stay at least for this season. He scored PSG's two goals in their win against Reims on Sunday, and manager Mauricio Pochettino made it clear that he expects the player to be an integral part of his squad moving forward.

Mbappe told reporters that he is calm, as he joined the French squad for international duty on Monday. It will be an anti-climactic end to an explosive summer transfer window, which saw the likes of Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo making sensational moves.