Kylian Mbappe appears to be taking his time and weighing his options before finally making a decision on his future. Contrary to previous reports claiming that he has already signed a contract with Real Madrid, the player recently clarified that he has yet to make a decision and that his family is helping him weigh his options. The latest update states that the Frenchman's family will be travelling to the Spanish capital next week to hold talks with Los Blancos.

According to Marca, the meeting in Madrid is aimed at discussing details about the player's image rights should he decide to become a Real Madrid player. Earlier reports claimed that the player has agreed to a move since January, but he poured cold water over those reports in recent weeks. It's a huge contrast to his stance last summer, when he was very vocal about wanting to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Paris Saint-Germain rejected all of Real Madrid's offers, and have remained adamant that they want the player to extend his contract, even risking the possibility of losing him for free at the end of the season. Mbappe's current deal expires on June 30, and there is nothing that the French giants can do if the player decides to leave this summer.

They are doing everything they can to prevent that from happening by tempting him to stay. Since they will no longer have any power to block a deal, PSG are reportedly offering an eye-watering blank cheque salary plus a number of other perks and benefits. Even the club captaincy is rumoured to have been placed on the table.

The meeting between Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that the transfer saga is far from over, and that perhaps PSG is indeed making headway into their mission. Nevertheless, Los Blancos are clearly still in the picture.

Both sides appear optimistic, and the entire football world is curious to see what will happen. PSG are confident that their offer is good enough to convince the player to stay, while Real Madrid is banking on the fact that the player himself said on numerous occasions that it is his dream to join the club.