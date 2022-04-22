The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga continues to make a number of twists and turns with conflicting reports coming out from the press on a daily basis. The latest update claims that the Frenchman's mother is flying to Qatar to speak directly to Paris Saint-Germain owners in order to decide her son's future.

Real Madrid CF is believed to be Mbappe's destination this summer, with media outlets claiming that an agreement was reached back in January. However, the player himself clarified just a few weeks ago that a decision has not been made, and that he is making a decision on his future with the help of his family.

Mbappe had been keen on joining Real Madrid when his contract expires in June, but the French giants have been determined to convince him to stay. They have thrown everything at him including a rumoured blank cheque salary and the captainship of the club, but the latest report may be the biggest indication that the player is getting closer to a renewal.

Mbappe's mother previously confirmed that if the decision was up to her, she would want her son to remain in Paris at least until the city hosts the Summer Olympics in 2024. Not only that, Qatar, which owns PSG, will be hosting the FIFA World Cup at the end of this year. As such, Mbappe will likely feature prominently as a poster boy if he remains with the club.

According to Marca, PSG are looking to secure a two-year deal until 2024, but with the understanding that they will facilitate the player's transfer at the end of the 2023 season. This way, the club can protect Mbappe's value instead of losing him on a free transfer this summer.

The question is, Florentino Perez may be keen on signing the Frenchman, but he is not a fan of being made to wait. The fact is, a lot of players would give both their arms to play for Los Blancos, and things can change very quickly in the span of a few months. If Mbappe does not make the move now, he may no longer be as attractive to the suits in Valdebebas after another year.

He is risking the possibility of losing his chance to make his dream a reality, but PSG are keen on making it worth his while.