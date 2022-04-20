Paris Saint-Germain have the opportunity to secure the Ligue 1 title on Wednesday, but Lionel Messi won't be around to help the squad. PSG will be facing Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa, where they could celebrate the title victory if they win the match and closest rivals Marseille do no better than a draw against Nantes.

Messi won't be able to contribute on the pitch due to a reported inflammation on his Achilles tendon, which will keep him sidelined for a still undisclosed length of time. According to the club's official statement, "Messi is receiving treatment for an inflammation in his left Achilles tendon. He will be looked at again in 48 hours' time."

The Argentine will be hoping that the injury is minor and that he can get back to action as soon as possible. If the title is not secured in mid-week, they will have another chance to mathematically win by Saturday, if they win against Lens at the Parc des Princes.

Although a title-winning victory will be sweeter at home, manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to get the job done sooner rather than later. In a press conference on Tuesday, he said, "For the moment, the title is not secured yet, we are focused on the trip to Angers and on winning. The sooner the better. Personally, it would be an immense joy to win this 10th French Championship title for Paris Saint-Germain. Motivation is always there because it is necessary to win."

PSG currently have a 15-point cushion over Marseille, but Pochettino knows that they must not relax until they cross the finish line. "We have to respect football and our opponents until the last day because that is the best way to perform well. We hope to win the title as soon as possible," he said, as quoted by Marca.

If they win, Messi will be adding another feather to his cap, in addition to all the titles he has won with FC Barcelona. However, his first season with the French giants has been marred by a number of injuries, and he has been far from the most important player in the squad. The recent setback will again hold him back from contributing in the crucial closing stages of the season.