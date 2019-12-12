There is no doubt that Tesla is hailed as the market leader when it comes to eco-friendly modes of transportation. Elon Musk is keen on pushing the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to battery technology. Just recently, it gave the automotive industry a preview of its all-electric utility vehicle – the Cybertruck – and it seems consumers are genuinely interested. While other carmakers are likewise shifting to electric powertrains, McLaren is making a bold claim. It appears that the British marque hopes to best the Tesla Roadster with its own Flagship zero-emission supercar.

What makes EVs so much more expensive than their conventional counterparts are apparently the batteries. Analysts point out that unlike regular lithium-ion units in smartphones, the ones used in electric vehicles are built differently. These often require adequate impact protection, insulation, and cooling, so as not to endanger the passengers. As suggested by Barron's, the upsurge of brands that have adopted battery power in favour of fossil fuels will, in turn, make the component costs more affordable.

A quick overview of the new Tesla Roadster's capabilities shows that it can rocket from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds. In the meantime, McLaren confirmed in a press event last week, that it wants to continue research into EV technology in the hopes of improving performance. Research will likely focus on weight-reduction, as the ones currently available notably add weight to the vehicle.

Automotive enthusiasts are aware of the Surrey, England-based company's focus on the car's weight. Sources believe this probably stems from its racing heritage, which aims to make its supercars as lightweight as possible. Data supplied by reports compare the Tesla Model S and the McLaren GT. The former weighs in at around 5,000 lbs, while the latter sits at around 3.300 lbs.

Car experts will confirm that weight is a big factor when it comes to handling and performance. Hence, McLaren might be working on advanced manufacturing processes to shave off those extra pounds. This means consumers who were hoping to see an EV supercar from the luxury-grade carmaker in 2020 will have to wait a little longer than that.

Insiders reveal that McLaren plans to ship out hybrid and all-electric models by 2025. On the other hand, Tesla might already have a more powerful contender in the market that will surpass expectations.