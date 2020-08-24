Megan Thee Stallion received support from Chance the Rapper, Michael B. Jordan, Halle Berry, and more after she revealed on social media that it was Tory Lanez who shot her.

Several celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to tell the "Savage" rapper that she deserves justice and to share the message to #ProtectBlackWomen. Jordan told Stallion that he admires her courage for speaking up against Lanez.

"Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women," he wrote.

Likewise, Chance the Rapper hoped that the "WAP" artist gets justice. He also educated everyone on the reality of lethal violence.

"I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman," he tweeted.

And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.

Fellow female Black celebrities also chimed in with their messages of support. Berry called for the "Peace. Protection. Respect. For all Black Women" and added the hashtag #ProtectBlackWomen in her tweet.

"Empire" star Taraji P. Henson extended her gratitude to all the men speaking up in support of Stallion. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "I want to personally thank ALL OF THE MEN speaking up on behalf of our sister and Queen @theestallion #protectblackwomen PERIOD."

Meanwhile, T.I. asked Lanez in an Instagram Live to come forward and tell his side of the story. He said Lanez needs to speak up and be honest for the sake of his fans and supporters.

"You got a lot of people out here who stood next to you and stand next to you and do music with you. At least call somebody on the phone and say something. You got to say something, bruh. This s**t looking bad," the rapper said.

Stallion namedropped Lanez during an Instagram Live last week and said he and his publicist have been trying to tell media that she lied about her injury. She also revealed that the incident happened after she walked away from an argument inside a car and he shot her from the backseat window where he sat. The rapper said she did not tell the police and the hospital about the gun to protect him.

"Stop trying to come on the internet and act like a Black woman, a grown a** Black woman, has a reason to lie on another Black man. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. I go through so much s**t on a daily basis anyway," Stallion said.

If proven guilty of shooting Stallion, Lanez could face a charge on felony assault with a firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department will reportedly look further into the July 24 incident before making final decisions.