Meghan Markle has found herself at the centre of another online controversy after sharing a video of her celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win, a clip that many social media users claim looked staged.

Meghan's Celebration Video Sparks Online Criticism

The video, posted to her Instagram Story, showed the Duchess of Sussex cheering in excitement as the Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

The clip, filmed in black and white inside the Sussexes' Montecito home, featured Meghan shouting and jumping for joy alongside her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, before rushing to kiss Prince Harry, who remained seated and appeared noticeably less enthusiastic.

One user on X commented, 'Whenever my team wins, I immediately stop celebrating so I can set up my phone and record my boyfriend's reaction, because that's totally normal behaviour.'

Another wrote, 'Totally normal to set a camera up recording yourself for another forced narrative when you're Meghan Markle. Cringe-o-rama again.'

Whenever my team wins, I immediately stop celebrating so I can set up my phone and record my boyfriend’s reaction — even if he couldn’t care less — because that’s totally normal behavior. Forget “being in the moment.” This is why every marriage proposal should be filmed: always… pic.twitter.com/dgKCMYRuOQ — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) November 2, 2025

Totally normal to set a camera up recording yourself for another forced narrative when you’re Meghan Markle. Cringe-o-rama again. pic.twitter.com/vsfs7gN5Vp — Lauren The Insider (@laurenKLfarrow) November 3, 2025

Prince Harry's Expression Becomes the Focus

Much of the online conversation centred not on Meghan's excitement, but on Prince Harry's reaction. In the video, the Duke of Sussex could be seen sitting back in his chair as Meghan celebrated around him, cracking only a small smile as his wife and Zajfen jumped with excitement.

Several users described Harry as 'miserable' or 'checked out', suggesting the clip reflected growing strain in the couple's relationship.

One viral post read, 'Harry looks like he'd rather be anywhere else. She's performing for the camera, and he's over it.'

Critics have also pointed out that this is not the first time Harry has seemed uncomfortable during Meghan's filmed appearances.

From red carpet events to interviews, his reserved expressions often fuel speculation about the pair's dynamic and the pressures of maintaining their public image.

Accusations of a 'Staged Moment'

Many online commentators questioned the authenticity of the footage, noting how perfectly the camera was positioned to capture Meghan entering the frame.

The setup led to widespread accusations that the video had been staged rather than spontaneously filmed.

'Forget being in the moment,' one user wrote. 'This looks rehearsed. No one celebrates like that unless they know the camera's rolling.'

Others accused the Duchess of trying to control her public narrative through curated, shareable content, a criticism that has followed her since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The backlash reignited debates about the couple's complex relationship with the media. Despite previously criticising the press for invading their privacy, the Sussexes have been increasingly active on social media, documenting moments of their personal life.

For some, this latest video illustrates what they see as an ongoing contradiction between their call for privacy and their willingness to publicise intimate moments.

Thing is, she probably thinks she'd be doing them a favor broadcasting their lives, since she'd be bringing them the attention she can't live without. Maybe she thinks other people are narcissists like her who would die without attention, too. — BearBearMom (@leiaca4768) November 3, 2025

There should be some sort of automatic volume control on X so we don't have to listen to Meghan's unexpected high pitched shriek's. That is definitely cruel and unusual punishment. — Barbara Flanagan (@BarbaraFla91871) November 3, 2025

This is the same woman who made sure she was photographed AT UVALDE & filmed her bare feet casually up in the car as she drove by Diana’s death tunnel… there is literally nothing she won’t exploit for self-promotional reasons. https://t.co/BPtt2s6PIk — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 3, 2025

Divided Loyalties and Public Perception

The timing of Meghan's post also drew attention to her split baseball loyalties. While she has often spoken about her Los Angeles roots and her love of the Dodgers, she spent nearly a decade living in Toronto during her Suits years and was frequently seen wearing a Blue Jays cap.

The backlash comes amid wider scrutiny of the Sussexes' public image. Reports have suggested growing tension behind the scenes, with a series of staff departures at Meghan's company reportedly frustrating Harry.