The Queen and the future Queen supported the decision to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles. Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton were reportedly part of the 'family decision' to keep the monarchy at a distance from the disgraced royal.

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's Role in Prince Andrew's Recent Fate

An insider spoke with People about King Charles' unprecedented decision to remove Prince Andrew's royal privileges, including his 'Prince' title. The tipster 'sensed a female touch,' suggesting that the Queen and the Princess of Wales were also involved.

The insider speculated that 'the Queen had a hand in that' and so was Middleton, who just returned to her royal duties in September following her cancer battle.

'There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine,' the source added.

The insider also claimed that Prince William, the Prince of Wales, supported the monarch's judgement, saying there was 'pressure' from the heir to the throne, 'who would not want to inherit the headache.'

Kate Middleton Is Upset With Andrew's Renewed Scandal

Andrew stepped out from his royal duties in 2019 and settled the sexual assault lawsuit against him filed by Virginia Giuffre. However, the scandal was renewed following the release of Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, where she detailed the alleged abuse she experienced at Jeffrey Epstein's hands, including her encounters with Andrew.

Kate Middleton was reported 'devastated and angry' with what was happening. The royal who announced in January that she was in remission from cancer reportedly 'felt down' because, despite their efforts to rebuild the monarchy, Andrew's past is fast catching up.

'She's adamant this has to stop now – she won't let it stain the future for her children,' an insider claimed.

Additionally, the future Queen consort reportedly wants 'peace' and 'stability' to protect her children. So, she was 'sick to her stomach that it's happening all over again.'

Andrew Made 'Rude' Comments About Kate

Prince William was reportedly more 'ruthless' than King Charles when it comes to dealing with his uncle Andrew. Apparently, there had been tension between the two after Andrew reportedly made 'rude' remarks about Kate Middleton, which obviously did not sit well with the Prince of Wales.

Historian Andrew Lownie mentioned this in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, citing an insider who claimed to have known the story. The source claimed that the former Duke of York was disrespectful to the Duchess of Cambridge. However, it was unclear what he really said.

The tipster added that Prince William hates the Yorks and 'can't wait for the day when his father throws them both out.'

'If Charles doesn't, I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted,' the tipster continued, per Daily Mail.

King Charles also decided to evict Andrew from the Royal Lodge, the latter's residence for the last 20 years. Christopher Andersen, an American journalist and author, claimed that the late Queen Elizabeth would never do such a thing to Andrew, her favourite son, so the decision was hard for the reigning monarch because he knew it 'would have hurt his mother.'