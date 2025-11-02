Prince Harry has finally addressed one of the biggest questions the public has for him after moving his family to the United States: Is he going to be an American citizen soon?

In a rare and candid moment, the Duke of Sussex revealed that despite spending more than five years in California with Meghan Markle and their two children, he has no plans to apply for US citizenship.

Speaking during a recent appearance on comedian Hasan Minhaj's podcast 'Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know', the 41-year-old prince made it clear that while he settled comfortably into American life, taking up US nationality is not part of his culture.

Prince Harry Has No Plans to Become An American Citizen

Years after royal exit, royal watchers and the British public have wondered whether Harry's move to the US would lead him to give up his British exclusivity. When Minhaj asked the prince directly if he planned to become an American citizen, Harry replied, 'There are no plans to be, at this point.'

The admission puts to rest years of speculation over his immigration status. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry has lived full-time in the US, raising his children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in California's elite Montecito neighbourhood. Both children are dual citizens by birthright, with Meghan being American and Lilibet born in the US.

Harry's response suggested that his decision was final, at least for now. The prince had long considered the US citizenship matter, but it wasn't a 'high priority.'

How Harry and Meghan Settled in Their US Mansion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home is a sprawling mansion purchased for £11.8 million ($14.65 million) in 2020.

According to Realtor, Meghan initially doubted they could afford the nine-bedroom, sixteen-bathroom property, given that both were unemployed at the time.

'We didn't have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house,' Meghan explained, recalling how she had resisted viewing the estate because it felt out of reach. Yet, once they visited, the couple fell in love instantly, particularly after spotting two palm trees standing side by side in the garden, a sign Prince Harry took as a 'sign.'

Since then, the pair have transformed the home into what Meghan has described as a 'safe haven' for their children.

Inside the Sussex Family's Montecito Estate

Despite the couple's royal background, their life in Montecito sounds distinctly relaxed.

Meghan shared during an event that mornings begin with music filling the house, followed by a family ritual called 'rose and thorn,' where each member shares one highlight and one challenge from their day.

According to the Duchess, Lilibet has already embraced the habit, 'When I ask for her rose and thorn, she'll often just say, 'My day was a blast!'

Meghan also revealed that she prefers to host guests barefoot, often greeting them wearing an apron to make them feel comfortable. Instead of the usual 'tea time,' like they would in the UK, she serves hot cider or toddies that simmer on the stove, encouraging visitors to help themselves.

The couple has, since, been making a conscious effort to make their home feel welcoming, rather than formal.

As for Prince Harry, his decision not to apply for US citizenship means he retains full allegiance to the UK, even as his children grow up across the Atlantic.