Cher may be preparing for her milestone 80th birthday, but insiders say she's thinking far more about commitment than celebration.

According to sources close to the superstar, the music legend has delivered a firm ultimatum to her 39-year-old partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards: propose before her 80th birthday or risk the relationship — and his access to her glamorous world — coming to an abrupt end.

After three years together and constant public scrutiny over their 40-year age gap, Cher is reportedly done waiting.

Cher's Ultimatum

Cher may be approaching her 80th birthday, but those closest to her say the pop icon has no intention of entering the new decade without a clear love life. According to insiders, the hitmaker has given her 39-year-old partner, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, a stark ultimatum: propose on or before her birthday or risk losing her entirely.

The couple, who have been romantically involved for three years, has long endured considerable public attention due to their 40-year age difference. Despite criticism, Cher has maintained her loyalty. Insiders now claim she believes the ultimate proof of AE's dedication would be an engagement before she turns 80 on May 20.

A Birthday Deadline With Serious Stakes

According to sources, Cher has told friends that a proposal would be the 'perfect' milestone gift, signifying the start of their next phase of life together. Making their relationship formal before her birthday is a profoundly emotional goal for the celebrity, and she apparently hopes AE will eventually acknowledge it.

'She's telling him exactly what she wants,' the insider said. 'That ring is what she wants. That marriage is what she desires. She doesn't want to be in her 80s and still be unsure about the future of the relationship.'

Cher envisions a future in which their lives are completely 'merged,' according to those close to the celebrity, because she thinks marriage will bring security and certainty. However, insiders caution that underneath the romance is genuine annoyance over AE's tardiness.

AE Still Pumping the Brakes

AE has apparently avoided marriage talks for more than a year despite their glitzy outings and valued public moments. He frequently shifts the topic or says there's 'no need to rush,' according to sources, even though he is aware of how important the commitment is to Cher.

According to an insider, 'they would have been married already if Cher had gotten her way. However, AE continues to slow things down. He is adept at sidestepping conversations.'

Sources claim that Cher is no longer prepared to take a passive role. It seems like months of simmering stress have led to this ultimatum, a last-ditch effort to make AE decide whether he is really in this for the long run.

Friends Fear AE's Motives But Cher Won't Listen

Cher has remained faithful despite her camp's worries that AE may be taking advantage of her lifestyle and status more than the relationship itself. According to a source, friends have cautioned Cher about possible 'ulterior motives,' but Cher has dismissed the rumours.

According to a source, 'she tells everyone the relationship is real. The haters can speak, but Alex is staying put.'

Cher's representative has also rejected allegations that she is pressing AE into marriage, claiming the couple is simply enjoying their relationship. However, sources speculate that the representative's remark might not accurately represent Cher's elevated personal aspirations.

Cher Dismisses Critics and Doubters

Cher has always been outspoken and unreserved, particularly when it comes to protecting her private life. She has frequently complimented AE's enthusiasm, skill, and love, telling Gayle King that the two 'laugh all the time' and have a great time together. To her, their age gap is irrelevant, even charming.

'You get older, but your spirit is younger,' she once said. ' I simply adore him. He's gorgeous. He has talent.'

Critics are also subject to her fiery personality. 'LET ME EXPLAIN... I DON'T GIVE A F*** WHAT ANYONE THINKS,' Cher said bluntly on X in 2022 in response to online speculation over AE's intentions.

Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉️

Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A✈️FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

A Proposal or a Parting of Ways?

The pressure on AE has increased as Cher's milestone birthday draws near. According to insiders, if he doesn't live up to her expectations, she's willing to make tough choices, even if it means ending the relationship.

According to one insider, 'she will walk if he doesn't step up before her birthday. Her line in the sand is this. There will be no more delays.'

Cher is now optimistic that her ultimatum will motivate AE as required. However, an insider cautions that 'the clock is ticking and this time, Cher isn't joking.'