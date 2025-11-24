Topher Grace reportedly wants his former friend Danny Masterson, a well-known Church of Scientology member, to rot behind bars after the actor was convicted of raping two women.

The 49-year-old, once a beloved star of That '70s Show, has been largely abandoned by Hollywood since his 2023 conviction.

An insider reveals, 'Topher Grace, who was the show's lead, can barely contain his disdain for Danny. He's fine with the idea of him rotting in prison'.

Former Co-Stars Divided on Supporting Masterson

While Masterson continues to appeal his conviction, his former co-stars remain sharply divided. Some are eager to help, others have completely walked away.

'The cast is on totally different pages when it comes to Danny, his chances to reverse his conviction, and his overall character', a source reveals to Globe Magazine. 'The guy has lost everything, including his freedom, and some friends from his heyday are utterly sympathetic and want to help him, while others couldn't care less.'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are reportedly still die-hard supporters, joined by several non-famous industry allies.

Laura Prepon has reportedly taken a more cautious approach. 'Still, she was incredibly close to Danny from the show's first day and that support never broke down', an insider explains, 'but her career can't withstand a lot of public relations damage'.

Wilmer Valderrama, meanwhile, hasn't spoken to Masterson for years, even before the accusations surfaced. For most in Hollywood, the actor is now seen as a predator, and few are willing to publicly back him despite his ongoing appeals.

Bijou Phillips Moves to Remove Masterson from Daughter's Name

Masterson's ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, has also made her stance clear. Following his 30 years to life sentence, she filed for divorce and is now seeking to remove Masterson as their 11-year-old daughter's surname.

Court documents obtained by People show Phillips, 45, filed 24 October, to change her daughter's name from Fianna Francis Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips. The filing is awaiting judicial approval.

A judge simultaneously changed both Phillips and Masterson's legal statuses to 'single'. Phillips further requested that their assets be split as separate property, with no mention of a prenup.

This move highlights the personal toll Masterson's conviction has taken.

While some former colleagues still offer quiet support, others, like Topher Grace and Bijou Phillips, have publicly and privately cut ties.

Masterson remains behind bars, fighting to overturn his conviction, as Hollywood continues to grapple with his fall from grace. His life, once full of fame and friendship, now revolves around prison walls and fractured relationships.