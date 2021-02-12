After more than a year of legal battles, on Thursday, Meghan Markle won a portion of her privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, Associated Newspapers.

The Duchess of Sussex sued the publisher for violating her privacy and copyright infringement after it published a personal letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, AP News reports.

Following her court victory, Meghan shared a personal statement reflecting on how grateful she was that the publisher would be held responsible for "their illegal and dehumanizing practices."

"These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they've been going on for far too long without consequence," she said.

"For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

Meghan ultimately hopes the case will serve as a warning and set a precedence that will deter publications from invading and exploiting someone's privacy.

"I share this victory with each of you—because we all deserve justice and truth, and we all deserve better," she said.

Meghan first filed the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers in October 2019, Marie Claire reports. On Thursday, High Court judge Mark Warby revealed his ruling in the case.

"The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail Articles interfered with that reasonable expectation," the judgment read.

A spokesperson for Associated Newspapers Ltd revealed the company is mulling over its next move. "We are very surprised by today's summary judgment and disappointed at being denied the chance to have all the evidence heard and tested in open court at a full trial," the rep said in a statement.

"We are carefully considering the judgment's contents and will decide in due course whether to lodge an appeal."

Although Warby ruled in Meghan's favor regarding the publication's misuse of her private information and copyright infringement, the judge suggested a "limited trial" should be held to determine whether Meghan was the sole creator of the letter.