Controversial Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is once again under fire—this time facing possible jail time in the Philippines and calls for a global social media ban—after allegedly harassing locals during a livestream that many viewers say crossed the line from crude humour into outright abuse.

The influencer, long known for his provocative and often distasteful antics, was detained in the Philippines in early April after residents called on authorities to act. Zdorovetskiy had reportedly harassed multiple people on his stream, including offering money to a woman and joking that he would rob her after she declined. Filipino officials acted swiftly following public outcry, leading to his detention and ongoing legal proceedings.

Now, an online petition titled 'Ban Vitaly Zdorovetskiy from ALL Social Media for Cyberbullying in the Philippines' has been launched, already collecting over 3,300 signatures and nearing its 5,000 target.

'Among the millions who witnessed the disgraceful public behaviour of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy in the Philippines, one truth became undeniably clear: this man has no regard for human decency, safety, or the dignity of others,' wrote petition creator Nikola Navrátil.

According to Navrátil, Zdorovetskiy also livestreamed a targeted attack against a legal local business by encouraging his followers to leave fake and damaging reviews online.

'This was not a prank. It was a deliberate, premeditated act of cyber harassment, intended to harm and humiliate,' the petition states. 'This is not content creation. This is not free speech. This is abuse. This is a crime.'

The campaign demands that Zdorovetskiy be permanently banned from all major social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Kick.com, and calls on the Philippine government to blacklist him from re-entry.

A Pattern of Provocation

This is not the first time Zdorovetskiy has landed in legal trouble. He was previously arrested during the 2014 FIFA World Cup for storming the pitch in Brazil, as reported by the Mirror. His antics, which once passed as controversial pranks, have increasingly been viewed as harassment or cyberbullying.

During his visit to Boracay, the influencer allegedly verbally abused a local instructor with vulgar and sexually degrading remarks, refused to follow safety protocols, and later encouraged online attacks on a business owner—all while streaming live to his millions of followers.

Facing Legal Trouble in the Philippines

Filipino authorities began formal proceedings against Zdorovetskiy on 2 April 2025, and according to YouTuber Atozy, the influencer could face up to 24 years in prison depending on the outcome of his trial. The Mirror notes that legal experts predict he may be held in custody for two to three years while awaiting sentencing, which could extend into 2027 or 2028.

Zdorovetskiy, a self-proclaimed Republican, reportedly shouted at one Filipino woman: 'Okay, 'cause you got a COVID mask you liberal f**k,' during his visit. Some reports suggest he believes Donald Trump may intervene on his behalf, a prospect viewed as highly unlikely given the lack of official US government response to date.

The End of an Online Career?

Despite holding US citizenship, no American authorities have stepped forward to support Zdorovetskiy's case. With both potential prison time and growing public condemnation mounting, the vlogger's online career may now be at serious risk.

The petition concludes with a call to action:

'We will not allow this man to step on the values of Filipino hospitality, to publicly shame honest people, or to destroy lives for views and money. Stand with us. Stand for the Filipino people. Stand for dignity, and for justice.'

As pressure mounts and his following dwindles, it appears Zdorovetskiy's era of shock-driven content may be coming to an abrupt and very public end.