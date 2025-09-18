Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK was designed to showcase diplomacy, pageantry and political goodwill. Yet amid the state banquet at Windsor Castle on 17 September, the US president's speech left royal watchers wondering whether he had deliberately overlooked Prince Harry.

Speaking to 160 distinguished guests in St George's Hall, Trump described King Charles as a leader who had raised a 'remarkable son in his royal highness the Prince of Wales' and went on to predict 'an unbelievable amount of success' for Prince William. He then turned to the Princess of Wales, praising Catherine as 'radiant, so healthy and so beautiful.'

But while William and Kate were showered with compliments, there was no mention of Prince Harry, the King's younger son and Duke of Sussex, now based in California after stepping back from royal duties. The omission has reignited debate about Trump's views on Harry, Meghan and their transatlantic lifestyle.

Praise for William and Kate

Trump's admiration for the future king was unambiguous. He called William 'really amazing' and described his potential as unmatched. On Catherine, his words were personal as well as flattering, underlining her appearance and vitality.

The Princess of Wales had earlier welcomed Trump and the First Lady alongside Prince William, Queen Camilla and King Charles. Dressed in a striking golden gown, she drew attention from guests and the international press alike.

This level of praise contrasted sharply with the silence surrounding Prince Harry, who was absent from Windsor. The Duke of Sussex was in Ukraine on an unannounced visit, adding a further layer of intrigue to Trump's choice of words.

Did Trump Snub Prince Harry on Purpose?

The omission has divided opinion online. Some see it as a subtle dig, in line with Trump's past criticisms of Harry and Meghan. In previous interviews, the president has been openly sceptical of Meghan Markle and has suggested Harry made a mistake in leaving the Royal Family. He said, 'I think it's (Harry's exit) sad.'

Others argue it was no more than a passing oversight, given the banquet's emphasis on diplomacy rather than family drama. Still, the contrast was stark: one royal son was celebrated as 'remarkable' while the other wasn't acknowledged at all.

Royal commentators point out that speeches at state banquets are carefully prepared, often reviewed by protocol teams. That makes the absence of Harry's name feel less like an accident and more like a deliberate choice, whether to avoid controversy or to signal disapproval.

Beyond Royal Drama and Family Politics

Trump's second state visit to the UK was more than a social spectacle. Alongside the pageantry came serious announcements: £150 billion of US investment into the UK economy, including £22 billion from Microsoft, was confirmed during the trip.

President Trump delivers remarks at the State Banquet: "This is truly one of the highest honors of my life... for many decades, His Majesty The King has epitomized the fortitude, nobility, and the spirit of the British Monarchy, and the British people." pic.twitter.com/HNw7h6TIsV — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) September 17, 2025

Technology leaders such as Apple's Tim Cook and OpenAI's Sam Altman were present at the banquet, underscoring the event's economic weight.

For Trump, the occasion was described as 'one of the highest honours' of his life. He joked that while he is the first US president to be invited for a second state visit, he hopes it will also be his last. 'Maybe that's going to be the last time. I hope it is,' he told guests with a smile.

Either way, Trump ensured that his Windsor banquet remarks would be remembered for more than an address. Once again, Harry's absence spoke just as loudly as his presence might have.