Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be moving back? Harry, 41, dropped what many see as a strong hint after a surprisingly candid conversation with singer Joss Stone at the WellChild Awards in London.

He praised British schools and spoke warmly about community life for children, remarks that have sparked speculation among royal watchers.

Harry's Conversation with Joss Stone

Singer Joss Stone, who recently returned to Britain, shared details of her chat with Harry. 'He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,' Stone told Hello in an exclusive interview. She added that Harry seemed 'genuinely interested' in her family's decision to relocate.

Stone went on: 'He asked about how we were settling back in. He's just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.'

Also present at the WellChild Awards were Harry's two children, Archie, aged six, and Lilibet, aged four. The notion voiced by Stone, that Harry might consider resettling part time in the UK, now feels like more than idle musing.

A Private Meeting with King Charles

Harry's comments arrive just after a private meeting with his father, King Charles III. On 10 September, Harry met the King at Clarence House for the first one on one encounter in about 19 months. Sources say the meeting, which lasted around 50 to 55 minutes, was emotional and was widely viewed as a symbolic step toward reconciliation.

When asked about Charles's health afterward, Harry replied, 'Yes, he's great, thank you,' showing a warmer, more relaxed public demeanour.

Thoughts on Schooling for Archie and Lilibet

Among the most noticed parts of Harry's conversation with Stone was his admiration for UK schools. Stone reported: 'He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children.'

A friend of Harry told media outlets he has expressed interest in educating his children in the UK, though nothing appears formalised yet.

Just a few months ago, Harry had expressed contentment with life in California, saying: 'I enjoy living and bringing my kids up here... it feels as though it's the life that my mum wanted for me.' Those comments now seem to be evolving.

Observers note if Archie and Lilibet study in Britain, they could build stronger bonds with their grandfather and the wider royal family. King Charles has only met Lilibet once, during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

For Now, Still Montecito

The Sussexes remain based in Montecito, California. They stepped back from royal duties in 2020 amid concerns over media intrusion and disputes over their 'SussexRoyal' branding. Meghan Markle has not publicly pushed for a return so far.

But with Harry openly speaking up about community, schooling and family ties, and with the private tea meeting with the King, many see the possibility of a part time or gradual return to the UK looking more realistic. As Stone said: 'Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.'