Meghan Markle is once again at the centre of a social-media storm after promoting $15 (£11.40) dried flower sprinkles as a way to 'elevate' bagels and cream cheese.

The Duchess of Sussex showcased the product in a holiday cooking clip for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, but instead of sparking inspiration, the video unleashed a wave of ridicule.

Viewers branded the sprinkles pretentious, overpriced and even 'a little gross', reigniting criticism of Markle's culinary and wellness content.

Viral Backlash After Markle Shows Off Dried Flower Bagel Recipe

The controversy erupted after Markle demonstrated a festive plating idea using As Ever's yellow dried flower sprinkles. In the clip, she smeared cream cheese on a plate, added sliced strawberries, and sprinkled dried petals on top before placing an untoasted bagel beside it.

The segment was intended to evoke a seasonal and elegant feel, but reactions quickly turned brutal. As noted by AOL Entertainment, viewers called the display 'horrendous', joking that it looked like 'something from a compost bin'. Others questioned the lack of toasting, the odd presentation, and the overall logic of adding brittle flower petals to breakfast food.

'Tastes Like Straw': Reviewer Slams Product As Overpriced

Link Lauren, host of Spot On With Link Lauren and a frequent critic of Markle's lifestyle brand, reviewed the sprinkles on his show — and his verdict was scathing. After tasting the petal mix, he declared: 'This is a no for me. I feel like I'm eating printer paper.' He added that the sprinkles 'taste like straw' and questioned the $15 price tag for what he described as 'a tiny container of dead flowers.'

Lauren's criticism comes after a string of viral takedowns of Markle's products, including her $64 As Ever Signature Candle No. 084 — which he claimed arrived without a wick — and her fruit spreads, one of which he described as 'the worst thing I've ever swallowed.'

Screenshots from the segment have since circulated widely online, amplifying the backlash.

A Pattern Of Criticism Around Markle's Lifestyle Content

This is not the first time Markle's culinary and wellness ideas have been met with mockery. Earlier this year, she was criticised for sharing a 'recipe' involving boiling water and lemons, which many saw as laughably obvious.

The flower sprinkles have quickly become the latest symbol of what critics describe as Markle's 'out-of-touch' approach to luxury wellness. One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 'She's trying to be Goop, but it's giving Etsy fail,' referencing Gwyneth Paltrow's high-end lifestyle brand.

As Ever Faces Questions Over Quality And Marketing

Ever launched its holiday collection in late 2025, featuring a range of artisanal products, including candles, decorative garnishes, and preserves. Markle has said the brand is inspired by her love of thoughtful hosting and 'bringing intention' to everyday rituals.

But the rollout has been overshadowed by product complaints and increasingly negative feedback. While some fans love the soft, minimalist aesthetic, critics argue that the offerings lack substance and rely too heavily on branding rather than value.

'If you're charging $15 for flower dust, it better taste like magic,' one user joked.

Still, the brand has secured major endorsements, including a spot on Oprah Winfrey's 2025 Favourite Things list— a commercial boost that many small brands can only dream of.

Markle has not commented on the latest criticism, and As Ever has not addressed reviewers' concerns over quality control.

For now, the Duchess's attempt to rebrand herself as a lifestyle tastemaker remains an uphill battle.