United States President Donald Trump has been acquitted by Senate on Wednesday, weeks after he was impeached, while several celebrities are disappointed with the news.

Singer Cher, model Hailey Bieber, singer John Legend, and several other celebrities from the entertainment industry came forward to share their opinion on the acquittal.

Cher called the American President "illiterate" and "limp," and tweeted: "MISUNDERSTOOD..HE SNUBBED HER (Nancy Pelosi). IVE BEEN ALIVE THROUGH 13 PRESIDENTS,& HES THE MOST VENGEFUL ILLITERATE,LIMP, IMITATION OF A MAN EVER.HE USESAS HIS PERSONAL ATM."

NANCY COULD KICK IT...HE HAS BONE SPURS PS .HE "USED" EVERYONE IN HIS SPEACH AS A PROP.HE VETS,BUT JUST SAID 64 TROOPS "JUST HAD HEADACHES.ITS NOT LIKE LOSING A HE SAYS HE BELIEVES — Cher (@cher) February 5, 2020

The Senate voted 48-52 on "abuse of power" and 47-53 on "obstruction of Congress," leading to the acquittal of POTUS. However, Mitt Romney was the only Republican to declare the 73-year-old guilty, marking the first time in history that a senator voted against a member of his own party in an impeachment trial, reports US Weekly.

Referring to the senator's move, John Legend tweeted: "Good for Mitt Romney," while actress Alyssa Milano wrote: "Thank you for doing what's right, @MittRomney. History will remember you as a decent, courageous, man among cowards and fools."

"Star Trek" actor George Takei also praised the senator and wrote: "I'd like to thank the Democratic senators who face tough re-election races in states that Trump won who, like Mitt Romney, voted to do the right thing and convict this criminal of a president."

This took immense courage. Thank you for your integrity, Senator. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to share a picture of the president on her story and wrote: "God help us."

Donald Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history, following Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Hillary Clinton, Trump's rival in the 2016 Presidential Elections, reacted to his acquittal: "As the president's impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution. Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us. We're entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It'll take all of us working together to restore it."

Singer-songwriter Bette Midler also criticised the president and wrote on Twitter: "#Trump's learned nothing from the experience of being impeached. He will continue his criminal ways & then double down, knowing he's gotten away with it once again. He will be like Robert Mugabwe, dictator of Zimbabwe, who lasted 40 YEARS, dying at 95, with his nation in ruins."