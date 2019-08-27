Melania Trump greeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a kiss at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France has sent Twitter into a meltdown. But, US President Donald Trump clearly isn't happy about it.

Melania Trump, the first lady of the US, 49, attended the G7 Summit along with her husband, US President Donald Trump on Sunday. After the meeting of the G7 leaders, the summit concluded with a traditional "family" photocall.

FLOTUS is seen smiling and greeting Justin Trudeau in a series of photographs, captured by a European Pressphoto Agency photographer for the evening.. According to The Guardian, Melania Trump is seen leaning to greet Trudeau in an "air kiss" while holding hands with her husband in one of the group photos.

Melania's kiss with Trudeau went viral and broke the Internet. There was a major meltdown on Twitter with the hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau trending.

To further fuel the controversy, body language expert Patti Wood believes that the US President showed signs of "anger" during the greeting. She claimed that the moment between his wife and the Canadian PM made Trump "look down in petulance and anger".

However, another body language expert, Judi James, debunked the claim. She said that all the hype over the photographs is based on "only the camera angle," Express reports. James said that the US first couple are clearly loved up in their long marriage.

Enjoyed a beautiful afternoon site seeing traditional Basque Culture in Espelette, near Biarritz ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· #G7 pic.twitter.com/4mSZJwPOYW — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's hilarious over-pucker as he lent to kiss German Chancellor Angela Merkel is truly cringeworthy. The awkward kiss shows Trump with both eyes closed while Merkel kept hers wide open.

Melania and Trudeau's kiss-and-greet, on the contrary, resembled a Vogue ad. "Melania was clearly just aiming for Trudeau's cheek for a pitch-perfect ritual and it's only the camera angle that makes it look like anything more romantic!" said James. She added that air-kisses look dramatic when frozen for a photo.

Melania and Donald Trump got married in 2005, after dating for many years. In an interview on Fox News in 2016, Melania said: "We don't have fights. We disagree, but that's OK. That's very good in the relationship."