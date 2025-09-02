Social media has erupted after an unverified post claimed that Melania Trump was spotted at Walter Reed Army Medical Center last week. The alleged sighting has fuelled speculation about President Donald Trump's health, with some users suggesting that he may be receiving treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) or heart failure.

The Threads Post That Started It

The controversy began when a pregnant woman shared her account on Threads, saying she encountered Melania Trump during an unexpected visit to Walter Reed's labour and delivery unit.

'Went to Walter Reed on Thursday to be monitored in Labour/Delivery because I'm very pregnant. Mid being monitored in triage guess who showed up for an unscheduled "tour" of L&D? Melania Trump,' the woman wrote. She added that even hospital staff appeared surprised by the First Lady's presence.

The woman further claimed that Melania was seen speaking with patients and staff, and that her visit was confirmed by others at the facility.

Melania randomly at Walter Reed on Thursday?



JUST RANDOMLY WALKING THE HALLS?



— Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) September 1, 2025

Online Speculation About Trump's Whereabouts

The claim quickly spread across platforms including X and Tiktok, where users linked the sighting to President Trump's recent absence from public events. His last confirmed appearance was at a cabinet meeting on 26 August, after which his schedule has shown an unusual gap.

Some observers have pointed out that members of the Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump, have also reduced their public activity and social media presence in recent days. This coordinated silence has added to speculation that the President may be undergoing treatment.

Walter Reed's Role in Presidential Health

Walter Reed Army Medical Center is historically significant in matters concerning presidential health. Located in Washington, D.C., the facility has a dedicated presidential suite and has been the site of both routine check-ups and urgent medical interventions for US leaders.

For many observers, the alleged sighting of Melania Trump at the hospital has therefore raised questions about whether President Trump himself is being treated there. The fact that the First Lady was reportedly seen in the labour and delivery unit has left some puzzled about the nature of the visit.

Donald Trump's Official Medical Updates

Despite the online speculation, official updates from the White House have presented a different picture. In July, President Trump's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that affects blood flow in the legs.

The condition is common in older adults and is generally considered manageable, according to the NHS. Dr Barbabella specifically stated that Trump did not have heart failure, kidney disease, or any other major systemic illnesses. Following a medical assessment at Walter Reed in April 2025, Trump was declared in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit for office', according to BBC News.

Rumours Versus Records

At present, there is no verified evidence that President Trump has CKD or heart failure. The speculation has largely been driven by the combination of his recent reduced visibility, the alleged visit of Melania Trump to Walter Reed, and the unusual silence of Trump family members online.

While the rumours continue to circulate widely, official statements so far contradict the claims and describe the President's health as stable.