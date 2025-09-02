A viral video showing several large black bags being thrown from a second-storey window of the White House has ignited a wave of public speculation about the health of US President Donald Trump.

Captured from what appears to be a rooftop restaurant in Washington DC on 2 September 2025, the footage has fuelled online theories ranging from covert medical waste disposal to soiled clothing linked to an undisclosed illness. The timing of the incident has drawn particular attention, as Trump was recently diagnosed with a vein condition known to cause swelling, bruising, and reduced mobility in older patients.

Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

In July, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump, 79, had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. According to Leavitt, Trump reported swelling in his legs during a routine examination, which led to further medical evaluation. The condition, while common in people over 70, has now become a focal point of wider public concern.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the veins in the legs fail to send blood efficiently back to the heart. This results in blood pooling in the lower limbs, particularly the ankles, which is consistent with recent photographs showing Trump with noticeable leg swelling. White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella has stated the diagnosis is 'benign and common', and that there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or heart disease.

Trump has also been photographed with bruising on the back of his hand, often concealed with make-up. According to Dr Barbabella, this is due to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, which thins the blood. The White House has dismissed any connection between the bruising and the vein condition.

Medical Experts Weigh In

According to Professor Ian Chetter, president of the Vascular Society of Great Britain and Ireland, the condition can be uncomfortable and lead to mobility issues. He said symptoms such as leg cramps, swelling, and heaviness are common, and in more advanced cases, ulcers or skin changes can occur. However, he also noted that chronic venous insufficiency is 'very, very rarely life-threatening'.

Despite reassurances from Trump's medical team, many remain unconvinced, especially given the lack of clarity around the President's daily schedule and recent public engagements. Official statements continue to maintain that Trump is in 'excellent health'.

Footage Fuels Speculation of Hidden Medical Crisis

The online reaction to the black bags has been swift and intense. Social media users analysing White House floor plans have suggested the bags were thrown from a bathroom connected to the Lincoln Bedroom. Theories range from laundry disposal to the dumping of medical supplies used in outpatient treatment.

@camila_voss_ Viral video from today showing several large black bags being thrown from a second-story window of the White House ♬ sonido original - camila_voss_

Some commenters believe it's a deliberate effort to avoid public scrutiny, citing the absence of recent appearances or social media posts by the President. Comparisons have been drawn to past instances where world leaders went missing from public view during health scares.This secrecy has amplified speculation that Trump may be sicker than officials are admitting.

White House Mum on Viral Video

As of 2 September 2025, the White House has not commented on the contents of the black bags or the reason they were disposed of through a window. The video, seemingly recorded from the VUE Rooftop restaurant above the Hotel Washington, clearly shows at least three large bags being thrown from what is believed to be a second-storey dressing area.

Observers have noted that if the bags were medical waste or soiled clothing, this method of disposal would bypass internal collection protocols — possibly in an attempt to avoid detection by staff or media. So far, there is no evidence confirming what the bags contained.

Until a formal response is issued, questions over the President's condition are likely to continue. With the US presidential election season fast approaching, any sign of ill health could have serious political implications.