A potent mix of foul weather is currently bearing down on the Philippines as Tropical Depression Wilma slightly accelerates over the Philippine Sea. The slow-moving system, now less than 250 km from the coastline, poses a significant, multi-region threat of heavy rainfall, destructive winds, and dangerously high seas just days before its likely landfall.

Issued at 5:00 AM on 5 December 2025, the latest bulletin confirms that Wilma is tracking west-southwestward at 20 km/h, tightening its trajectory towards the Visayas region.

With sustained winds of 45 km/h and gusts reaching up to 55 km/h, the system is strengthening slightly, demanding immediate action from coastal communities and disaster management teams.

The sheer extent of the tropical cyclone winds is already vast, stretching outwards up to 220 km from the centre, placing vast swathes of the central and southern Philippines under alert.

The most critical information for residents revolves around the timing and path: the center of Wilma is forecast to make its initial landfall or pass close over Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands between this evening and tomorrow morning (6 December).

The depression will then continue to traverse the Visayas until Sunday (7 December) before emerging over the Sulu Sea.

WILMA Threatens Visayas: The Full List of Areas Under Wind Signal No. 1

The severity of the situation is reflected in the extensive Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) now in effect. TCWS No. 1, indicating a wind threat of 39 to 61 km/h (Beaufort 6 to 7) with a warning lead time of 36 hours, covers a massive region where minimal to minor threats to life and property are possible.

The signal is currently in place across numerous provinces, demanding vigilance and preparation:

Luzon: The southern portion of mainland Masbate (including Cataingan, Placer, and Cawayan).

The southern portion of mainland Masbate (including Cataingan, Placer, and Cawayan). Visayas : Almost the entire central islands are affected, including Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Bohol. Critically, the signal covers the northern and central portions of Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and the popular Bantayan and Camotes Islands. Large parts of Negros Occidental and Iloilo's eastern portion are also included.

: Almost the entire central islands are affected, including Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Bohol. Critically, the signal covers the northern and central portions of Cebu, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and the popular Bantayan and Camotes Islands. Large parts of Negros Occidental and Iloilo's eastern portion are also included. Mindanao: The signal extends south to cover Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands), Dinagat Islands, and northern portions of Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte, plus Camiguin.

Coastal Peril: Sea Travel Risks

Beyond the wind threat on land, mariners and coastal residents face extreme danger. A Gale Warning is in effect across vast expanses of the northern, western, and eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas.

Sea conditions are forecast to be highly hazardous, with wave heights projected to reach up to 5.5 m off the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Northern Samar.

Given that waves could reach 4.5 m off the eastern seaboards of Isabela, Aurora, and Eastern Samar, the coastguard's advice is stark: sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels. All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbour as soon as possible until winds and waves subside.

Even smaller vessels are warned off: mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea, with conditions in many areas reaching up to 3.0 m.

The Forecast: Rainfall, Monsoon Gusts, and Intensification

While Wilma is only expected to remain a tropical depression throughout its initial traverse of the Philippines, it is forecast to slightly intensify before landfall. Furthermore, the threat isn't limited to the cyclone itself; the Northeast Monsoon is expected to combine with the storm's dynamics, bringing strong to gale-force gusts over vast areas not even under the direct wind signal.

This strong wind threat will cover most of Luzon and Visayas today, expanding to include the Zamboanga Peninsula and Misamis Occidental over the weekend.

The government has issued a stern warning: heavy rainfall and severe winds may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone. This means all communities, especially those in areas identified as highly susceptible to flooding and landslides, must be on high alert.

Disaster risk reduction and management offices are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property, and the public must follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

The journey of Wilma is not over once it crosses the mainland; further intensification is possible once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea early next week, leaving behind a trail of disruption and demanding sustained vigilance across the affected regions.