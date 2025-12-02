Candace Owens has reignited global controversy after claiming on her podcast that she notified US authorities about what she describes as a state-backed plot to assassinate her, allegedly authorised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The explosive episode, posted on Monday evening, rapidly went viral, clocking more than 948,200 views in just a few hours, with clips spreading across X, YouTube and Telegram as supporters and critics clashed over her dramatic claims.

Speaking to her audience, Owens said she contacted both US and foreign security authorities after receiving what she described as intelligence from a high-ranking source within the French government.

'I contacted high-ranking people and reported this information,' Owens told listeners. 'The White House confirmed that the message was delivered to President Trump's desk. The counter-terrorism unit confirmed receipt as well. The FBI, however, left me on read.'

She added: 'Tyler Robinson's lawyer still hasn't reached out to me either.'

'France Apparently Paid for My Assassination'

Owens claims she was warned of an imminent assassination plot allegedly authorised by the French president and involving military units.

'France apparently paid for my assassination and the French Foreign Legion was apparently involved,' she said.

She alleged that specialist operatives were designated to carry out the supposed attack.

'The green light was given to a small team in the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group,' Owens claimed. 'There is allegedly one Israeli on the assassination squad alongside a French-Canadian woman, and plans were formalised.'

Owens repeatedly emphasised that her claims were based on what she described as a credible unnamed intelligence source.

'I have deemed the information that they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens,' she said.

'$1.5 Million Went Through an Elite Club'

The podcast included allegations of financial support for the supposed plot.

'I was told there was allegedly $1.5 million involved, running through an elite gentlemen's club,' Owens said.

She added a caveat: 'I am saying allegedly because until I can physically see inside of these accounts and verify the transfer of payment, it remains alleged.'

Linking the Claims to Charlie Kirk's Killing

One of Owens' most striking assertions was that the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was connected to French military training operations.

'This person named that Charlie's assassin trained with the French Legion 13th Brigade with multi-state involvement,' she claimed.

Owens described the situation as urgent, adding: 'Journalist Xavier's life is also at risk. This is getting very serious.'

No public evidence has emerged to substantiate her statements, and law enforcement authorities have not supported the claim of any international involvement in Kirk's case.

Accusing Officials of 'Silence'

Owens framed the absence of immediate public rebuttals from political leaders as suspicious.

'Here's what matters: what the French couple did not do,' she said. 'It has now been a full week since I made the announcement. This story was front page news from America to Russia. And the official response from the Élysée Palace has been nothing. Nothing at all.'

She argued that such silence undermines portrayals of her allegations as false.

'If they really believe I'm lying for clicks and money, then that would be their moment to come out and say they are shocked,' Owens claimed. 'But they didn't do it.'

'Snopes-Level Debunking Over a Typo'

Owens criticised French authorities after the Ministry of the Armed Forces formally denied that a clandestine Foreign Legion exercise occurred at a supposed "Camp Riley" in Minnesota, pointing out that no such location exists.

Owens acknowledged her mistake, noting the correct facility is Camp Ripley, but dismissed the response.

'So now because I wrote "Riley" instead of "Ripley", people want to act like everything else is debunked,' she said. 'That's some Snopes-level debunking.'

Claims of a 'French Footprint' in Delaware

The podcast also delved into broader theories about French involvement in US business and security networks.

'France has effectively been running the streets of Wilmington, Delaware, since before the Revolutionary War,' Owens said.

She claimed to have uncovered what she called 'direct US-French alignment near 920 North King Street', pointing to alleged connections involving the French defence contractor Thales, the French-American DuPont family and pharmaceutical firm Incyte.

'I found structural aviation markers, financial lineage, corporate fronts and historical French corridors,' she said.

Viral Reaction and Lack of Verification

Since its release, the podcast has triggered widespread debate online, with supporters praising Owens as a truth-teller while critics accuse her of promoting conspiracy theories.

No documentary evidence has yet been produced publicly to support her accusations. French officials have denied specific military allegations, while US law enforcement agencies have not issued statements confirming her claims of an assassination plot.

Yet with nearly a million views in just hours, Owens' latest episode has become one of her most widely watched broadcasts to date, ensuring that the controversy surrounding her extraordinary allegations is far from over.