The first lady of the US, Melania Trump is always slammed on social media for the wrong reasons. This time around, she became the subject of criticism for restoration of the East Room of the White House.

As soon as Melania Trump unveiled the newly restored floor in the East Room, she was greeted with bouquets and brickbats. When visitors take a public tour of the presidential home, it is the East Room that they get to see. The 49-year-old took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the newly renovated floor.

The historic East Room floor has been restored! Visitors on the public tour can learn about our most recent project to preserve the People's House on display in the East Room until Nov. 23. Thank you to the craftsmen, conservators & residence staff for making this a success! pic.twitter.com/GFkC1XTA9J — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2019

Though the mother-of-one received a lot of compliments from her fans for the restoration work, there were many Twitter users who criticised the look, Pop Culture reports.

"The stain on the wood floors does not work with gold drapes. We spend millions on your husbands golf trips. Can we get area rugs that don't look like they came from Wayfair?" one user replied to the Melania's tweet.

Another user went a step further and tweeted that once the Trumps "cockroachers" were out of the White House, it would require a restoration.

Are those the tables you guys serve McDonalds on? — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) November 8, 2019

The White House restoration project was just the latest in a series of upgrades and makeovers Melania has overseen during her and Donald Trump's time in the White House.

According to Wikipedia, the East Room is an event and reception room in the White House. It is the largest room in the executive mansion and is used for dances, receptions, press conferences, ceremonies, concerts and banquets. The East Room was one of the last rooms to be finished and decorated, and it has undergone substantial redecoration over the past two centuries.

It is the Committee for the Preservation of the White House which advises the president and the first lady of the US on the decor, preservation and conservation of the East Room and other public rooms at the White House. It has been doing so since 1964.

As per the Associated Press, FLOTUS focused on refreshing some older features of the presidential mansion's well-trodden Red, Green and Blue Rooms, which are heavily foot trafficked during near-daily public tours.

"The White House does get a lot of wear and tear," said Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association in September. He added that some of the projects were long overdue like the Red Room's wall fabric becoming "so faded it was almost pink" due to sunlight, reports Fox News.

The private, nonprofit organisation helps finance upkeep of some rooms in the 132-room mansion and was founded by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961.