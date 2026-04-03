US First Lady Melania Trump prefers to live her life privately and selectively, a reason why she is rarely seen in public. While she does embark on several causes, critics believe that the 55-year-old may be carrying a heavy burden.

Her last appearance came recently when she hosted the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit on 24 March. Trump arrived at around 10:01 a.m. that day, took the stage for her speech and left seven minutes later (10:08 a.m.) per People.com.

She did return on the second day, spotted alongside a humanoid robot. She greeted representatives from over 40 countries while walking on the red carpet. Trump encouraged participants at the event to help cultivate the skills of young people so that they can survive the challenges of the fast-evolving world, the Mirror US reported.

'Beginning today, let's accelerate our new global alliance, this bond, to positively impact the progress of our children,' was part of the FLOTUS's message to people in attendance at the time.

That rare appearance hardly changed how some people thought about her. For some, her rare appearances are uncanny, a stark contrast compared to other former first ladies. However, things could look up soon if celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman's forecast does happen.

Better Days Ahead For Melania

In the opinion of Honigman, the First Lady will experience a significant transformation this month. In fact, she even set a date when Melania Trump will experience a huge weight removed from her shoulders.

'On 25 April, Uranus leaves Taurus, and won't return for another 80 years. Melania will feel as if a weight had lifted, and just like other Taureans, she will spend the next few months decompressing from the pressured Uranus years,' the celebrity astrologer said on behalf of OLBG.

Honigman also shared what to expect in 2026 from Melania Trump. This included:

Read more Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump Feud Rumours Explained: FLOTUS Claims She Is 'Often Alone At The Top' Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump Feud Rumours Explained: FLOTUS Claims She Is 'Often Alone At The Top'

Melania spending more time with loved ones The First Lady catching up on some of her hobbies Being more proactive as FLOTUS, which may include:

Melania being seen more at the White House

Visibility at state dinners

Joining more diplomatic trips abroad

Melania Rare Appearances Seen As Strategic

While she may be different from others before her, Melania Trump's rare appearances could be strategic. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Tracy King, Melania's choice of avoiding the spotlight may be part of a plan to neutralize controversies, particularly those generated by her husband, US President Donald Trump.

'If President Trump generates the storm, then Melania Trump can arrive as the still point after it,' King said in another report by the Mirror US. 'In that sequence, she may become the person the audience is more ready to listen to because the system has been stirred up beforehand.'

Psychologically, the analysis of King makes sense. It is no secret that Donald Trump has been bashed for his calls, most notably the decision to focus on the Middle East wars and the US president's bold statements concerning childcare, Medicare and Medicaid.

It is possible that Melania prefers not to interfere in her husband's business. However, if push comes to shove at some point moving forward, the 55-year-old could be conditioning herself for a moment when things boil over due to her husband's decisions in running the US.